One dead, one detained after shooting at west Phoenix bar

By abc15.com staff
 4 days ago
A man is dead and another has been detained after a shooting at a bar in west Phoenix.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Purple Turtle near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police say when they arrived, they found 22-year-old Angel Carrillo suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Another man that was reportedly related to the shooting was detained at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the gunfire.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

There's no word on if the man being detained will face charges.

Comments / 10

jody plummer
4d ago

it use to be a little hole in the wall bar. A nice place to go, play some pool, drink & visit with people. Then covid happened & management changed. It wasn't a great area to begin with, but they have made the bar worse. Returned there twice, won't go back again.

7
 

