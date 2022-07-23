Rolling Loud Miami Day 1: Playboi Carti, Saweetie, Bun B & More

The first day of Rolling Loud Miami was full of unforgettable action.

On Friday, July 22, Rolling Loud opened its doors to thousands of rap fans as they infiltrated Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The scorching heat didn't stop hardcore fans from getting their fix of non-stop performance from some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. Unlike previous years, Rolling Loud has five stages to catch 40+ artists perform their biggest hits. Some of the biggest performances of the day came from Fivio Foreign, Saweetie, Playboi Carti, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Gotit, Lil Durk, Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

After K. Charles and KayCyy opened up, Fivio Foreign made his grand entrance to the Ciroc Stage to the tune of his B.I.B.L.E. album intro featuring DJ Khaled. He lit up the festival by performing his other bangers like "City of Gods" and "What's My Name." Saweetie followed up behind Fivio to put on a stellar show of her own. In addition to busting out her familiar hits like "Best Friend" and "My Type," the California native also performed an unreleased song. She later confirmed her track "Don't Say Nothin'" is on the way.

In addition to all the wild performances, there were plenty of other things to do at Rolling Loud like carnival rides, arcades and various activities. D'USSE Cognac hosted a special event in its custom lounge near the VH1 Stage with Texas legend Bun B, who brought his Trill Burgers to Rolling Loud. Guests were able to experience a special edition "Watermelon Cooler" cocktail to go along with Bun's exclusive Truffle burger.

"The idea of [Rolling Loud founders] Matt and Tariq giving me this opportunity, I don't look at it lightly," Bun B tells iHeartRadio. "I really want to be apart of the growth of Rolling Loud. I think this eventually going to be one of the biggest music festivals in the world and I would love for, as they grow, for Trill Burgers to grow within this brand."

Later on, Playboi Carti finally made his grand entrance. The Georgia rapper hit the stage rocking an all-black ensemble and white-and-black make-up on his face. He raged on the roof of white vans that were on stage as he performed a handful of songs off his most recent album Whole Lotta Red with the help of a live band. The explosive set had fans moshing for their lives in front of the Ciroc Stage. Fortunately, Rolling Loud came prepared by throwing out packets of emergency water for those who may have raged too hard in the heat of the night.

There were other hard-hitting performances at the other stages as well. Over at the Monster Energy Stage, Lil Gotit put on a dope tribute set to his fallen brother Lil Keed, who passed away earlier this year. The Go Puff stage also had incredible sets from Three 6 Mafia, who brought out Bun B during their set, Antonio Brown, who performed at Rolling Loud for the first time, and, of course, Lil Durk.

The Chicago rapper brought out former headliner Kanye West to perform their verses from Cardi B's "Hot Sh*t" as well as Ye's other hits after his replacement, Kid Cudi, ended his set early due to fans throwing objects at him. So far, Cudi has not addressed the situation. However, Rolling Loud issued its own statement about what happened. Check it out below.