Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Four 07.23.2022 Review

By Ian Hamilton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Four 07.23.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Block C: Zack Sabre Jr. submitted Aaron Henare in 14:15 (***½) G1 Climax 32 – Block D: Shingo Takagi pinned YOSHI-HASHI in 17:28 (***½) G1 Climax 32 –...

PWMania

Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

Liv Morgan (c) -200 Ronda Rousey +150. The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:. Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c) WWE United...
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (7/25): Roman Reigns In Action, Logan Paul, Mysterio

WWE enters a new era on tonight’s “Raw”. It will be the first WWE broadcast with Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially in charge of the company’s creative direction. The company announced Monday morning that Levesque “will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative”. This follows Vince McMahon’s resignation/retirement as the company’s CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative amid an ongoing company investigation into hush money allegations.
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
WWE
Person
Shingo Takagi
Person
Chase Owens
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
Person
Toru Yano
Person
Tama Tonga
Person
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Person
Hirooki Goto
Person
Tetsuya Naito
PWMania

Tully Blanchard No Longer with AEW/ROH

It appears like Tully Blanchard has left AEW/ROH. It was revealed last night during the pre-show for Death Before Dishonor that Prince Nana had purchased the wrestlers’ contracts from Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Then Nana changed the faction’s name to The Embassy, the name he has used since 2003 to lead the ROH faction.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Next Challenger For The AEW All-Atlantic Title Hinted At

AEW All-Atlantic Champion and the company’s resident “Bastard,” Pac, recently defended his championship at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler against Connor Mills. This was Pac’s second match after winning the All-Atlantic Championship at AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door event in a four-way that included Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors. Pac defended the title not too long ago in RevPro against Konosuke Takeshita. After Pac defended the title against Mills, however, he had some choice words for a familiar face — well, box — in the crowd.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Names AEW Stars That Could Pull AJ Lee Out Of Retirement

AJ Lee has been retired for over seven years now, but, her husband, current AEW World Champion CM Punk, seems to think there’s some current talent in the AEW women’s division that could lure the three-time WWE Divas Champion out of retirement. “Sometimes she’ll be like, ‘Tell me...
WWE
411mania.com

Conrad Thompson on Why Ric Flair Is Getting Back Into the Ring One last Time

– During an interview with the latest edition of the Battleground Podcast, Starrcast V promoter Conrad Thompson discussed the Ric Flair’s Last Match show and why Ric Flair is getting back into the ring one more time. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Thompson on the idea that Ric...
WWE
Fightful

Jeff Jarrett Appears On 7/25 WWE Raw, Keeps Order Between The Usos & The Street Profits

Although he is set to be the special guest referee of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match at this Saturday's SummerSlam, Jeff Jarrett brought Christmas early and showed up on the July 25 edition of WWE Raw. Jarrett stopped an argument between The Usos and The Street Profits, reminding them that he will lay down the law when it comes time for their SummerSlam match.
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 25

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 25. This was the first episode to take place without Vince McMahon at the helm. Triple H has been installed as the head of creative, so he was steering the ship this week. This was also the SummerSlam...
WWE
411mania.com

Update on WWE Creative Situation Following News That Triple H Is Taking Over

As reported earlier today, WWE announced that Triple H has taken over all responsibilities as the head of WWE creative. Fightful Select has more details on the situation, including the status of Bruce Prichard. Prichard had been working in both creative and as the head of talent relations before Triple H assumed both roles.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Tony Khan Doesn’t See ROH As Developmental For AEW, Details Original Plan For Claudio Castagnoli

During the post-show media scrum following ROH Death Before Dishonor (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan spoke about if he sees the ROH brand as developmental for AEW, and also detailed his original plan for Claudio Castagnoli’s debut. According to Khan, Castagnoli was originally supposed to debut at Death Before Dishonor, but he called him in early when Bryan Danielson wasn’t cleared. Here are highlights:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

7/25 WWE Raw Gets Off To A Chaotic Start

The first WWE show since Triple H took the helm as head of WWE creative started in chaos, as Logan Paul and The Miz were already exchanging blows as soon as the episode began. No words had been traded on television, but the commentators did mention that Paul called out The Miz just before WWE “Raw” went live. The segment wrapped up as backstage officials split up the SummerSlam opponents while they yelled insults at one another.
WWE
411mania.com

Updated NJPW G1 Climax 32 Standings Following Night Seven

Following night seven of the NJPW G1 Climax 32, the standings for the tournament have been updated. You can find those below. Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 points) Bad Luck Fale (2-1, 4 points) Jeff Cobb (1-1, 2 points) Lance Archer (1-1, 2 points) Toru Yano (1-2, 2 points) Tom Lawlor...
411mania.com

NXT Heatwave Set For Next Month, Two Matches Set

The next big NXT TV special is Heatweave, and the first matches for it are set. It was announced on tonight’s NXT that the episode will air on August 16th and the top matches were set as follows:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Britt Baker Would Love Mixed Tag Match Against Top Pro Wrestling Couple

If there’s one thing Dr. Britt Baker DMD likes, it’s the idea of big matches. In the past, the former AEW Women’s World Champion has expressed her desire to wrestle top stars like disgruntled (and possibly released) WWE star Sasha Banks and even recently released free agent Saraya, fka Paige. And then there’s the possibility of mixed tag matches with Baker’s long-time significant other, fellow AEW star Adam Cole.
WWE
PWMania

Spoiler: Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Crowned

The first Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions were revealed at the NJPW “High Alert” Strong series taping on Sunday night. At the “Ignition” taping in June, the competition got underway. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defeated Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura in the tournament’s championship match.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Comments On Changing Wrestling Landscape, Reveals Length of Adam Cole and Malakai Black’s Contracts

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the recent changes in wrestling and said it wouldn’t affect the contracts of certain AEW stars. There had been reports that wrestlers no longer in WWE had said if Triple H was in control, they might still be there, whether they were fired or opted not to re-sign.
WWE

