Manhattan, NY

Two Dead, Found Blocks and Minutes Apart in NYC Overnight Violence

NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are dead — one in a shooting, the other a stabbing — in fatal assaults that occurred approximately 20 minutes from each other and a handful of blocks apart in Manhattan overnight, according...

www.nbcnewyork.com

PIX11

Man leaves body in Brooklyn driveway: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Bronx shooting outside bodega leaves man shot in head

A Bronx shooting outside a bodega early on Wednesday morning left a 20-year-old man shot in the head, police reported. Two suspects connected to the shooting remain at large, law enforcement sources said. According to authorities, the violence happened at about 4:10 a.m. on July 27 outside the grocery store...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Body Dumped in Brooklyn Driveway in Bizarre Mystery

Investigators are looking into an ongoing mystery in Brooklyn after police said that a man’s dead body was rolled in a hand truck and dumped in a driveway, tossed out like trash. Police said that home security cameras in the area of 72nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man randomly shoved at Manhattan subway stop, nearly into train

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant shoved a straphanger to a Financial District subway platform with no provocation, nearly pushing the victim into a train that had just arrived at the station, police said Tuesday. The 40-year-old victim was standing on the northbound platform for the Nos. 2 and 3 trains at the Park […]
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

Man slashed by attacker in ski mask in Chinatown

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was slashed in Chinatown early Tuesday by an attacker wearing a ski mask, police said. The victim was slashed on White Street, between Broadway and Lafayette Streets, around 1 a.m. The patient was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The NYPD...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Identity Sought of Unconscious Male Found on Bronx Street

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the unidentified male seen in the accompanying photo who was discovered unconscious on a Kingsbridge Heights street. On Friday, July 22, at 6.33 a.m., in the vicinity of University Avenue and Reservoir Avenue, the person was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in the middle of the street with no apparent injuries.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Soccer Player Murdered During Match in Manhattan Park: Cops

A Brooklyn man was stabbed to death -- allegedly with a broken bottle -- during a soccer match in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood over the weekend, authorities say. Richardo Sanchez, 29, was found stabbed in the chest, arm and neck when cops responded to a 911 call at Fort Washington...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

New Yorker Attacked, Robbed by Gang of Six in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A gang of six individuals assaulted and robbed a male victim in the Bronx last week and now the New York City Police Department has released surveillance video of the suspects. The police said that on July 18th, the six individuals displayed a knife, punched the victim and removed his belongings. The incident happened near 3200 Perry Avenue in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY

