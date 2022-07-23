ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘God is great!’ Florida woman wielding whip, pitchfork arrested outside Publix

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOO6h_0gqJZH6q00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after she was seen causing a disturbance outside a Publix while brandishing a whip and a pitchfork, according to police.

Dashcam video released by the Florida Highway Patrol showed the moment when Lisa Anne Slone walked in front of a trooper’s vehicle, whip and pitchfork in hand, during a downpour.

Mysterious dead animal found in Indiana woman’s backyard identified

Slone was seen pointing her whip at the patrol vehicle before walking away. She shortly walked back and pointed her pitch fork at the him, making a power pose.

The trooper then exited his vehicle and follows the woman to arrest her.

An interior camera recorded Slone’s interaction with the trooper while she was put in the vehicle.

“Sir don’t you feel a little bad?” she asked the trooper as she was arrested.

North Port couple drops backpack with nearly a pound of meth at Walmart, goes on the run

The woman continues to shout ‘God is great!” and that she was being directed by the Lord.

She then shouted to be taken into custody under the Baker Act she kicked at the rear door window.

Reports said the 56-year-old woman was trying to sell teddy bears outside the Publix, but that’s not why she was arrested. Police said she allegedly stabbed a minivan with her pitchfork, damaging it.

She was later booked into the Lake County Jail on charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

TMX contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 42

Wm S
3d ago

There is a fine line between religion and mental illness, perhaps this woman has crossed that line.

Reply(8)
19
Christopher Kent
4d ago

"...pointed her pitch fork at the him, making a power pose."... WTF is a "power pose"?

Reply(3)
10
Related
WFLA

3,000 giant snails collected in Pasco County, FDACS reports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the latest on the Giant African Land Snail invasion and purge effort in Pasco County, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed that the snails had the rat lungworm parasite, which can cause meningitis in pets and humans. Now, the state’s latest...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WHYI Y100

WATCH: Massive Alligator Roars As Florida Trappers Try To Wrangle It

A shocking video caught the moment a huge alligator unleashed a roar as Florida trappers tried to capture it. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted the footage on Facebook, which happened at a home on Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda. Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) responded to the scene after the homeowner spotted the scaly beast underneath their Jeep.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whip#Fork#Pitchfork
WFLA

Best hospitals in Florida ranked by US News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. News, a site known for ranking everything from hospitals to schools, has updated its list for best hospitals across the country. The site also ranked the top hospitals in each state and, when it comes to Florida, some Tampa Bay area health centers made it into the rankings for best in the Sunshine State.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

North Carolina man seriously injured in Polk County pile-up

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Carolina man was seriously injured in a crash on I-4 near Lakeland on Sunday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 34. Traffic was slowing down due to congestion when a tractor-trailer slammed into...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Publix
WFLA

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Mega Millions ticket was among the nine sold nationally to successfully match all five white numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, earning a $1 million prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15. According to Mega Millions, the ticket successfully matched all five...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WATCH: 11-foot alligator roars at Florida deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Have you ever heard an alligator ROAR?”. That was the question deputies in Charlotte County answered “yes” to early Friday morning after they trapped an 11-foot alligator that was spotted under a homeowner’s Jeep. Deputies called the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Another home insurance company leaving Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly two months into hurricane season and homeowners across the state are bracing to find out when their insurance company will stop insuring their homes. Bankers Insurance Group is based out of St. Petersburg. The company is pulling out of Florida's home insurance market because...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

WFLA

78K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy