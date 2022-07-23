ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Newsom calls for state of emergency in Mariposa County due to Oak Fire

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpEx6_0gqJYv0l00
Courtesy of PG&E

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday the Oak Fire has grown to 11,900 acres since the fire started at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE is reporting that the fire is still at 0% containment

At 7 a.m. Saturday morning the Oak Fire was at 6,555 acres.

CAL FIRE reported on Saturday morning that 10 structures have been destroyed, 5 have been damaged and 2,000 are threatened from this rapidly growing fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKFPa_0gqJYv0l00
View of the Oak Fire from the International Space Station. Courtesy of ISS Above

The fire is being described by CAL FIRE as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDQJu_0gqJYv0l00
An infrared image of the Oak Fire on Saturday. Courtesy of FIRIS

Evacuation orders are still in place for numerous zones in the area of the fire.

At 10:54 p.m. on Friday, CAL FIRE reported that the fire had burned 4,350 acres.

Mariposa County Fire, PG&E, CHP and Mariposa County Public Works are working with CAL FIRE on the Oak Fire.

More than 400 total personnel are working this fire, according to CAL FIRE, including, 11 hand crews, 4 helicopters, 45 engines, 4 dozers and 4 water tenders.

As of Saturday evening, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County.

According to a press release by the Governor’s press office, the Oak Fire is threatening critical infrastructure, destroying homes, and forced the evacuation of more than 3000 residents.

For more information on the emergency proclamation click or tap here.

FOX40’s Julian Tack contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Oak Fire growth slows, reaches 32% containment

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE said containment of the Oak Fire grew to 32% overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and during that time the fire grew 183 acres, totaling 18,715 acres burned. The Oak Fire ignited Friday afternoon in Mariposa County spreading to 9,500 acres within the first...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariposa County, CA
Government
County
Mariposa County, CA
Local
California Government
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outages In Parts Of Tuolumne County

Update at 8:20am: An earlier power outage impacting 3,073 customers, primarily around Groveland, is now restored. However, there is a newer outage in the community of Tuolumne impacting 522 customers. PG&E again indicates that the outage is somehow “weather-related.” The outage is impacting parts of Tuolumne Road, Black Oak Road, and side streets. Full restoration is anticipated by 2:15pm.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mariposa Sheriff Brings In Extra Enforcement To Discourage Looting

Mariposa, CA– Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese spoke at an Oak Fire town hall last night and assured residents that extra steps would be taken to discourage would-be looters. Extra members of law enforcement have been called in from neighboring agencies to bolster existing manpower. The Mariposas County District Attorney...
MARIPOSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#The Oak Fire#Cal#Pg E
FOX40

Newlyweds devastated after losing home to raging Oak Fire

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Oak Fire enters its third day burning in Mariposa, it has charred more than 15,000 acres and there is still no containment. It was a race against time for more than 6,000 people who were forced to evacuate their homes as the massive fire exploded in size over […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

More Oak Fire Evacuees Can Return Home

MIDPINES — On July 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reduced some areas on the southern portion of the fire from mandatory evacuations to fire advisement allowing more residents to return to their homes. Evacuations for the following areas have been reduced to Fire...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Fast Moving Oak Fire Burns More Than 14,000 Acres

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
KGET 17

Showers possible in foothills region

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday will be the first day of showers and thunderstorms over the Sierra, with a majority of the activity along the crests. High resolution models, most notably the HRRR, are also showing a slight chance of showers and elevated thunderstorms moving into the Mariposa foothills and Merced County overnight into early Tuesday morning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy