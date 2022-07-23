Newsom calls for state of emergency in Mariposa County due to Oak Fire

Courtesy of PG&E

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday the Oak Fire has grown to 11,900 acres since the fire started at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE is reporting that the fire is still at 0% containment

At 7 a.m. Saturday morning the Oak Fire was at 6,555 acres.

CAL FIRE reported on Saturday morning that 10 structures have been destroyed, 5 have been damaged and 2,000 are threatened from this rapidly growing fire.

View of the Oak Fire from the International Space Station. Courtesy of ISS Above

The fire is being described by CAL FIRE as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching.”

An infrared image of the Oak Fire on Saturday. Courtesy of FIRIS

Evacuation orders are still in place for numerous zones in the area of the fire.

At 10:54 p.m. on Friday, CAL FIRE reported that the fire had burned 4,350 acres.

Mariposa County Fire, PG&E, CHP and Mariposa County Public Works are working with CAL FIRE on the Oak Fire.

More than 400 total personnel are working this fire, according to CAL FIRE, including, 11 hand crews, 4 helicopters, 45 engines, 4 dozers and 4 water tenders.

As of Saturday evening, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County.

According to a press release by the Governor’s press office, the Oak Fire is threatening critical infrastructure, destroying homes, and forced the evacuation of more than 3000 residents.

For more information on the emergency proclamation click or tap here.

FOX40’s Julian Tack contributed to this report.