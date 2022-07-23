FMU guard and Heathwood grad honored by the NABC

The Williamsburg Hometown Chamber’s latest Image Award recipient was recently presented to the Joe Ann Calvy Law Office, Kingstree. Joe Ann Calvy, Esquire, graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1997. She was admitted to practice law in the South Carolina state courts in 1998, admitted to practice law in the S. C. Supreme Court in 1998 and admitted to practice law in the U. S. District Court in 1999. She gives credit to many but it was a scholarship that would prove monumental. “I partly credit my Exchange Bank scholarship from Williamsburg Technical College as helping me to get where I am today,” Calvy said. “I started college with nothing.”

KINGSTREE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO