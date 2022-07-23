ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

FMU guard and Heathwood grad honored by the NABC

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches created the NABC Honors Court to highlight academic success in the classroom and Heathwood Hall graduate Matthew Lee has been honored with a spot on that team. Lee is an economics major with a career...

fortmillprepsports.com

South Florence walks off game to eliminate Post 43 from state tournament

GREENWOOD – Off four consecutive singles, South Florence walked off an elimination game to end Fort Mill Post 43 season in the Juniors State Tournament Monday. Post 43 rallied in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 7-7, before South Florence won it in the bottom of the inning 8-7.
FLORENCE, SC
manninglive.com

Kimberly Johnson named on Cunningham shortlist for Lt. Governor

Joe Cunningham recently released his list for possible Lt. Governor candidates Monday. Cunningham, who is running against Henry McMaster for South Carolina Governor, listed several candidates, including Clarendon Representative Kimberly Johnson. “The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” wrote Cunningham. “Our ticket...
POLITICS
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Florence-Darlington Technical College Receives Donation From Xometry To Fund Tuition For 33 Students

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Technical College Educational Foundation (FDTC) recently received one of the largest donations in the college’s history from global technology company Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) to help fund tuition for 28 Machine Tool Technology students and five Mechanical Engineering students for the Fall 2022 semester. Additionally, the chosen Machine Tool Technology students will qualify for funds to support the purchase of tools. Both programs at the college boast high job placement rates. Machine Tool Technology has a rate of 98%, and Mechanical Engineering Technology has a rate of 95%.
FLORENCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Joe Ann Calvy LLC presented Image Award

The Williamsburg Hometown Chamber’s latest Image Award recipient was recently presented to the Joe Ann Calvy Law Office, Kingstree. Joe Ann Calvy, Esquire, graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1997. She was admitted to practice law in the South Carolina state courts in 1998, admitted to practice law in the S. C. Supreme Court in 1998 and admitted to practice law in the U. S. District Court in 1999. She gives credit to many but it was a scholarship that would prove monumental. “I partly credit my Exchange Bank scholarship from Williamsburg Technical College as helping me to get where I am today,” Calvy said. “I started college with nothing.”
KINGSTREE, SC
wpde.com

Man shot on Pecan Lane in Johnsonville

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning on Pecan Lane in the Johnsonville community of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the man’s condition is unknown at this time. NEW: Several...
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
tncontentexchange.com

Heat-tolerant butter beans: Melton's legacy growing toward harvest at REC

FLORENCE — For about 10 years before his death, Tony Melton worked to find a heat-tolerant butter bean. This year his labors will bear fruit, er, rather, bean. The beans, seven varieties of them, have sprouted on about 16 acres at Clemson's Pee Dee Research and Education Center just over the Darlington County line.
FLORENCE, SC
WLTX.com

Blood found in car was that of missing South Carolina mother, DNA test confirms

PAGELAND, S.C. — Investigators revealed in court Tuesday that blood found in a vehicle belonging to missing Pageland, South Carolina, mother Deidre Reid was hers. Emanuel Bedford, who is facing multiple charges in connection with Reid's disappearance and death, was in court Tuesday for another hearing related to the case. Reid's SUV was found submerged 11 miles from Bedford's home in Georgia. DNA found in the car was sent in for testing and authorities confirmed the blood was Reid's.
PAGELAND, SC
WYFF4.com

2 earthquakes reported in South Carolina in 24 hours

ELGIN, S.C. — Another earthquake was reported overnight Monday in South Carolina. The 2.1 magnitude quake happened about 3 a.m. near Lugoff, South Carolina. Another quake was reported Sunday evening. That quake happened 3.2 miles from Elgin at about 8:42 p.m. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

M2.3 earthquake rattles Lugoff after brief pause in rumbles

ELGIN, S.C. — The Lugoff and Elgin regions of Kershaw County felt yet another rumble on Sunday evening as the region was subjected to another minor earthquake. The earthquake happened around 8:45 p.m. in an area between I-20 and Fort Jackson Road - the same general area of dozens of other quakes that have shaken the region since late December. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 130 people had felt the earthquake as of 9:40 p.m.
LUGOFF, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED investigating 3 separate shootings in 5 days involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently investigating three separate incidents involving law enforcement personnel and civilians. On July 21, officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in Horry County attempted to serve outstanding warrants against William Joshua Alston, 40, for domestic violence and kidnapping. An exchange of gunfire between the two parties ensued as Alston tried to flee the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. Alston was later located with a gunshot wound to his foot.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
myhorrynews.com

Who damaged the urns at Lakeside Cemetery? The cometery committee wants to know!

It’s possible that Conway’s flower thieves are at it again, or that’s an idea that Lakeside Cemetery Committee member Ben Burroughs is considering. Burroughs says when he went to the cemetery Sunday afternoon (July 17) at about 3 p.m., he saw that two flower urns, dating back to 1906 or the 1920s, had been toppled and one was broken. It’s possible that the second was also broken, he said.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating Johnsonville shooting

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot in Johnsonville early Sunday, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the incident happened on Pecan Lane. No further details, including the condition of the victim, were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to building fire in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Georgetown early Tuesday morning. The Georgetown Fire Department said the blaze happened near the intersection of Whitton and South Fraser Streets. The home had four occupants and all were able to escape safely. No injuries have been reported at this time and officials considered […]
GEORGETOWN, SC

