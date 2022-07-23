ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Riverside promotes Antwan Nicholas to head football coach

By David Fernandez
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbr98_0gqJYCjQ00

Antwan Nicholas is readying for his first season as a high school football head coach at Riverside.

Photo credit NewJax4.com

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – The Riverside Generals kept their program in familiar hands with the promotion of former offensive coordinator and school alumnus Antwan Nicholas to head football coach.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity as well as the culture. Like the environment with the kids is definitely great for them buying into the team concept,” Nicholas told news4jax.com in May.

Nicholas assumed the role of offensive coordinator for the Riverside program in 2015, and over the last seven seasons, the Generals posted a 61-19 record. Last year, Riverside averaged 31.3 points per game on offense and made it to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 6A Regional Semifinal game.

“Biggest thing now, they’re focused on the team moving forward, the environment, building relationships, as well as supporting each other,” Nicholas said. “And that’s something you definitely need on a championship team for making that run and making that push.”

With Nicholas as offensive coordinator, the Generals averaged over 30 points per game four times over the last six seasons, including an impressive 39.8 points per game in 2016. That year, Nicholas’ second running the offense, the Generals progressed to the FHSAA Class 7A state Final Four, losing a tightly contested game in the state semifinal.

Nicholas fills the void left by former head coach O.J. Small, who stepped down this winter following 11 seasons with the Generals. At the time of his resignation, Small was the second-longest tenured head football coach in the Gateway Conference. He helped revitalize the program and led the Generals to seven straight playoff appearances. Small registered a 79-39 record while with the Riverside and Lee, and didn’t have a losing season after 2013.

Riverside remains one of the most consistent and successful programs in the Northeast Florida area. The Generals saw one of their alumni, LeRoy Butler, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2022 class.

Five other program alumni have made it to the NFL, doing so when the school was still known as Robert E. Lee High. Among those are Edgar Bennett and Coach Nicholas’ brother, Stephen Nicholas, who played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2007 to 2013.

Nicholas also played for the program during his high school days, something that strengthens the bond with his current players and the school community.

“You do this not necessarily for the money, but you definitely want to invest in the kids,” said Nicholas. “The kids are buying into it, as well as parents, faculty. The support around here, just the environment and culture is just to enrich souls to grow and continue to grow and play.”

Following his successful high school career, Nicholas played collegiately at Edward Waters University, earning NAIA All-American honors twice. He spent time as defensive coordinator at Edward Waters and at Benedict College prior to coaching at Riverside.

The school finds itself changing categories within the FHSAA for 2022 and 2023, all part of the Association’s shift to the new Metro/Suburban setup.

Originally slated for play in a very competitive District 1-2M with Jackson , Raines , and Ribault , Riverside moved to District 3-2M (Metro) instead. They’ll square off against Westside and Edward White High , teams the Generals have dominated in recent years.

Nicholas hopes to continue Riverside’s run of seven consecutive playoff appearances, second in the area only to Raines, which has made 12 straight postseason runs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Who will land 5-star prospect Omaha Biliew? (Prediction)

Consensus five-star power forward Omaha Biliew is set to announce his commitment Tuesday evening and is down to a final four of Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon and the G-League. Coaches from all three college programs attended Biliew's Mokan Elite tournament games at Peach Jam and the 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward has largely kept his recruitment close to the vest.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Scorebook Live

Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Greenwood hoping to stay healthy, get back to state title game

Overall Record: 9-4 Conference Record: 5-2, T-Second in 6A West. Playoffs: Def. Mountain Home 42-0; Def. Parkview 45-35; Lost to El Dorado in 6A state championship game. Senior QB Hunter Houston - Took over the starting position last season and despite missing time due to injury, threw for 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes.
BENTON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Kissimmee, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Hialeah, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Sports
City
Kissimmee, FL
Hialeah, FL
Education
Hialeah, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Butler
Scorebook Live

Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Little Rock Christian has talented core returning, looking to fill some holes

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Here, we focus on Class 6A’s Little Rock Christian Warriors. Playoffs: Def. Vilonia 53-29; Def. Nettleton 35-7; Lost to White Hall 24-14 in semifinals. KEY DEPARTURES. RB Jayvean Dyer-Jones, all-state, preferred walk-on at Arkansas. WR...
BRONX, NY
Scorebook Live

News and notes from FHSAA’s July 22nd Weekly Update

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – In it’s July 22nd Weekly Update the Florida High Schools Athletic Association (FHSAA) provided a few important updates on various topics in advance of the 2022-23 school year. Here are a few of the highlights:. COACHES ID CARDS. The FHSAA reminds member schools that they...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Coaching#Benedict College#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#American Football#Riverside#Regional Semifinal#Fhsaa
Scorebook Live

VOTE: Who’s the North Suncoast’s top team heading into 2022?

TRINITY, FLORIDA – When it comes to the North Suncoast (Pasco and Hernando counties) and high school football, it’s a little bit of throwback and today’s new age kinda football all thrown into one. There are teams that have been the model of consistency year in and year out like Mitchell, Nature Coast, Wiregrass Ranch, Zephyrhills, Zephyrhills Christian Academy, Hernando and then there’s a slew of clubs that are looking to get into the conversation of belonging to the best in the area.
NEW ALBANY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Scorebook Live

Iowa's top high school football players: Meet the state's best running backs

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school football. This list focuses on the running backs. There are hundreds of standout football players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Use the comments section to discuss the other running backs worthy of fans’ attention in 2022.
ALLEMAN, IA
Scorebook Live

Palmetto Tigers want to compete with the best around

PALMETTO, FLORIDA – Palmetto head coach Dave Marino isn’t about making anything easy for his Tigers football program. Some would look at last season’s 5-6 with questions about finishing under the .500 mark, but take a look deeper into Palmetto’s 2021 regular season schedule and you’ll see the Tigers faced some of the state’s top teams. From Venice (2021 Class 8A champions) to Lakewood (Class 4A state semifinalists) to the season ending game versus Tampa Bay Tech (Class 7A state runner-up), the Tigers were battle tested.
BRADENTON, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy