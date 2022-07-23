Still time to donate at Boots & Badges Blood Drive

OBI blood donation. KFOR file photo.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Boots & Badges Blood Drive is being held in Oklahoma City today, Saturday, July 23, and you still have a chance to get out and give the gift of life.

The blood drive is being held until 2:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center, 100 W. Reno. Go to the northeast entrance off Reno to donate.

There are plenty of donation slots available, as listed on the Your Blood Institute website.

Donors will receive a Boots & Badges T-shirt and the choice of a ticket for free admission to either Safari Joe’s H2O, Science Museum Oklahoma or Frontier City.

The blood drive also has a policeman spinning music, a bounce house, every kind of emergency vehicle imaginable and free food from the Oklahoma Pork Council.