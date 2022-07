MISSOULA — Never let it be said nice guys finish last — at least when it comes to the Western Montana Open. Cody Curtis has spent the last five summers teaching kids how to play tennis through Missoula Parks & Recreation. That and time spent as a United States Tennis Association instructor cuts into days he could be honing a tennis game that propelled him to a State AA doubles championship back when he was a member of the Missoula Sentinel team.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO