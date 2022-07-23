ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago
One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday.

The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

Texas A&M is the overwhelming favorite to land Bisontis according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which has him at 68.2 percent to the Aggies. Rutgers is second at 10.8 percent.

LSU (9.2 percent) and Ohio State (3.3 percent) round out the top four in the On3 predictions.

Ohio State, for what it is worth, didn’t get an official from Bisontis.

In early June, Bisontis spoke with RutgersWire about his decision while forecasting a July decision date. He talked about his relationship with Texas A&M:

“Me and coach [Steve] Addazio (offensive line coach) just built a really strong relationship. And being a northeast guy, I feel like we connected really well. Their program is headed in the right direction. I feel like they could win a national championship, which is amazing. They’re in the SEC, which is amazing. They produce a lot of pros.”

He also spoke about Rutgers. At the time, he wasn’t sure if the in-state program was going to get an official visit or not:

“They are rebuilding. I feel like being an underdog in any situation, it’s always the cool thing. I like being an underdog. You know, I believe in their program. I have very good relationships with all the coaches. across the whole staff. Got a bunch of teammates and friends on the roster. Rutgers is only 45 minutes away from where I currently live now. So Rutgers definitely made that list.”

