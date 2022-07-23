ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee during Arizona rally

By Jared Gans
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVDed_0gqJXeHr00

(The Hill) – Former President Trump attacked the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at a rally supporting several candidates in Arizona on Friday.

Trump held a rally in Prescott Valley to support his endorsed candidate for governor, Kari Lake, and his endorsed candidate for Senate, Blake Masters. During his speech, he said he was watching the committee’s most recent hearing on Thursday, which focused on Trump’s actions as the riot took place at the Capitol building, and called it a “hoax.”

Trump also denied testimony that Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave to the committee last month.

Hutchinson said Tony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff at the time, told her about an incident in the presidential vehicle on Jan. 6 in which Trump became heated when he was told he could not go to the Capitol following his speech at the Ellipse that day. She said Ornato told her that Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle and lunged at a Secret Service agent.

Hutchinson testified that Robert Engel, the agent that Trump allegedly lunged at, was present when Ornato told her of the incident and Engel did not dispute any details.

Trump denied Hutchinson’s account, saying he would not have done that and could not physically have. He praised the Secret Service for denying the account.

Ornato and Engel have said they would be willing to testify to dispute Hutchinson’s testimony on the incident.

But the House Jan. 6 committee showed additional witnesses at its hearing on Thursday that seem to support Hutchinson’s testimony.

Video testimony of a retired Washington, D.C., police officer who was part of the presidential motorcade on Jan. 6 showed him saying that he was told Trump was “adamant” about going to the Capitol and engaged in a “heated discussion” about it. An unidentified former White House employee said Trump was “irate” at not being able to go to the Capitol.

Trump criticized members of the committee, specifically Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), as well.

He said what the “corrupt establishment” is doing to him is about preserving their power. He claimed his opponents will damage him in any way they can.

Trump also attacked Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who testified at a Jan. 6 committee hearing last month. Bowers testified that Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani pressured him to overturn President Biden’s victory in Arizona, but Bowers refused and rejected Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.

Bowers is currently running for a seat in the Arizona state Senate, and Trump has endorsed his opponent, state Sen. David Farnsworth (R).

Trump said Bowers is a “RINO coward” — “RINO” meaning “Republican in name only.” He said Bowers “disgraced” the state of Arizona and “did nothing” on election integrity.

Trump said if he renounced his views, agreed to stay silent and said he would not run for any future political office, “the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop.” But he said he cannot do that.

Trump’s speech comes over the same weekend that former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Arizona to campaign for his endorsed candidate in the governor’s race, Karrin Taylor Robson.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Body found while searching for missing teen in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities found a body Monday morning while searching for a swimmer who went missing at Pere Marquette Beach. Muskegon Police Capt. Tim Bahorski told News 8 that a body was found Monday morning. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the body. A medical examiner has been called to the scene.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Trump White House#The Secret Service
Washington Examiner

Mick Mulvaney: Trump White House 'fell apart' under Mark Meadows

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Wednesday that the West Wing "fell apart" under Mark Meadows's watch, describing the final days of the Trump administration as "anarchy" and a "clown show." In an interview with CNN's Kasie Hunt, Mulvaney said Meadows, his successor as former...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Trump rang White House support staffer talking to Jan. 6 committee: Report

Former President Donald Trump attempted to call a member of the White House support staff who was cooperating with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Trump contacted the unnamed staffer, whom he did not have regular communication with while at the White House, after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee earlier this month, sources told CNN.
POTUS
CNN

Jennings: Trump is 'weaker than he's ever been' after hearings

On CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Republican strategist Scott Jennings, former Democratic South Carolina State Representative Bakari Sellers, conservative columnist Amanda Carpenter and Democratic strategist Lis Smith about the impact of the January 6 hearings on Donald Trump’s political future and if it’s a mistake for Democrats to be running ads boosting Trump-backed election-deniers.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy