ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency

By Maria Cheng, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eewdg_0gqJXdP800

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines .

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response. WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

Monkeypox cases climb in the US, especially in these states

The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak. Past announcements had mixed impact, given that the U.N. health agency is largely powerless in getting countries to act.

Last month, WHO’s expert committee said the worldwide monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency, but the panel convened this week to reevaluate the situation.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May. To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

In Africa, monkeypox mainly spreads to people from infected wild animals like rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders. In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

WHO’s top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99% of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98% involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University, said it was surprising WHO hadn’t already declared monkeypox a global emergency, explaining that the conditions were arguably met weeks ago.

Some experts have questioned whether such a declaration would help, arguing the disease isn’t severe enough to warrant the attention and that rich countries battling monkeypox already have the funds to do so; most people recover without needing medical attention, although the lesions may be painful.

“I think it would be better to be proactive and overreact to the problem instead of waiting to react when it’s too late,” Head said. He added that WHO’s emergency declaration could help donors like the World Bank make funds available to stop the outbreaks both in the West and in Africa, where animals are the likely natural reservoir of monkeypox.

In the U.S., some experts have speculated whether monkeypox might be on the verge of becoming an entrenched sexually transmitted disease in the country, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

“The bottom line is we’ve seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there’s now widespread, unexpected transmission,” said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University. “There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control,” he said.

Will monkeypox spread as fast as COVID?

Ko called for testing to be immediately scaled up rapidly, saying that similar to the early days of COVID-19, that there were significant gaps in surveillance.

“The cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The window has probably closed for us to quickly stop the outbreaks in Europe and the U.S., but it’s not too late to stop monkeypox from causing huge damage to poorer countries without the resources to handle it.”

In the U.S., some experts have speculated that monkeypox might become entrenched there as the newest sexually transmitted disease, with officials estimating that 1.5 million men are at high risk of being infected.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo’s Institute of National Biomedical Research, said he hoped any global efforts to stop monkeypox would be equitable. Although countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and the U.S. have ordered millions of vaccine doses, none have gone to Africa.

“The solution needs to be global,” Mbala said, adding that any vaccines sent to Africa would be used to target those at highest risk, like hunters in rural areas.

“Vaccination in the West might help stop the outbreak there, but there will still be cases in Africa,” he said. “Unless the problem is solved here, the risk to the rest of the world will remain.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Body found while searching for missing teen in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities found a body Monday morning while searching for a swimmer who went missing at Pere Marquette Beach. Muskegon Police Capt. Tim Bahorski told News 8 that a body was found Monday morning. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the body. A medical examiner has been called to the scene.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Monkeypox#International Health#Epidemics#West African#U N#Who
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WLNS

Man charged with murder for shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLSN) — A 28-year-old man has been charged with open murder for a shooting in Lansing. On Wednesday, July 20 at roughly 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the 800 block of Baker St. for a reported shooting. While the officers were on their way to Baker...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing endangered missing woman found safe

UPDATE: (3:40 p.m.) — The Lansing Police Department says Mary Martin has been found safe and has been reunited with her family. LPD also thanked everyone who shared the post about Martin. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police asked for the public’s help Monday night in finding an endangered 77-year-old woman. Police said Mary […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

What is ketamine infusion therapy?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 brain surgeries and years of struggling with clinical depression, Arica Nyboer says she was looking for new treatment options, when she came across ketamine infusion therapy. Ketamine is traditionally used for anesthesia, but researchers have found that it is beneficial when it comes to helping treat clinical depression and […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Years later, Lansing woman receives keys to new home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One woman from Lansing has been waiting to get the keys to her own home, and on Saturday, through Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s Homeownership Program, it finally happened. “An amazing adventure has finally come to a point where I get to celebrate,” said new homeowner Idalia Cassiano. Two years ago, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

What is cash stuffing?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s an old trend that now has renewed interest. Cash stuffing is going viral thanks to younger generations looking for creative ways to budget during inflation. What cash stuffing entails is putting cash into separate envelopes labeled for specific needs such as gas, groceries, or rent in order to budget easier. […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy