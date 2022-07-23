Teen injured by broken glass, not stabbed, Memphis police say

(Nick Papantonis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being injured by broken glass Saturday morning in South Memphis.

Memphis Police (MPD) originally reported the teen had been stabbed.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Tori Drive just before 8 a.m. for a stabbing call.

Officers located a male juvenile, who was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition and is now stable, MPD said.

One person was detained.

