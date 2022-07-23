ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ rep slams Ticketmaster for soaking fans as Bruce Springsteen seats top $4K

By Rich Calder
New York Post
 4 days ago
New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. bashed ticketmaster for ripping off "Springsteen fans" in his home state. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A North Jersey congressman slammed Ticketmaster for ripping off entertainment-starved fans following reports of ticket prices for Bruce Springsteen’s new concert tour running more than $4,000 a pop.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., a staunch ticket-industry critic, called out Ticketmaster for instituting a “market-based” pricing system that allows ticket costs to rise and fall based on demand.

“When Yogi Berra said it’s ‘déjà vu all over again,’ he could have easily been talking about Ticketmaster and another unwelcome surprise for Springsteen fans,” the longtime Democratic lawmaker said Thursday in a statement.

“After the long hiatus, we are all excited that Bruce is going back in tour. But Americans have the right to enjoy some live entertainment without getting ripped off. Ticketmaster sees popular events as an opportunity to soak regular Americans.”

Pascrell also repeated his call for the federal government to break up Live Nation, which sets up concerts, and Ticketmaster, which sells ducats for Live Nation. The two companies combined in 2018.

Ticket prices for next year’s Springsteen and the E Street Band tour, which kicks off April 1 at Madison Square Garden, are running as high as $4,300 for many floor and lower-level seats identified as “official platinum” that are subject to prices that fluctuate with demand, according to NJ.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbVe4_0gqJX3uL00
Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tour are fetching for more than $4,000.

Pascrell is lead sponsor of the so-called “BOSS Act,” stalled legislation named after the Jersey-based legendary singer. It would create more transparency on the secondary market ticket industry and also offer customers a fairer shot at buying ducats on the primary market.

#Ticketmaster#Madison Square Garden#Nj#Democratic#Americans#Live Nation
