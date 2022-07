Miami Police Robbery Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. at 720 S.W. 2 Avenue. Detectives say a man was pumping gas when an unknown subject approached him from behind at gunpoint and demanded that he remove all the jewelry from around his neck. The victim removed a diamond baguette styled chain valued at approximately $60,000 and handed it to the suspect while the suspect simultaneously attempted to snatch the remaining chains from around his neck. The suspect subsequently fled westbound toward S.W. 7th Street possibly in a white 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO