Cameron County, TX

19 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

By Alejandra Yanez
 4 days ago
(Getty Images)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nineteen Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19 in one day.

On Friday, the Cameron County Judge’s Office reported that 19 individuals that work for the county tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine departments were affected by Friday’s COVID-19 report.

Of the 19 positives, five were from Public Health, four from Juvenile Probation, three from the Sheriff’s Office, two from the Department of Transportation and Engineering, one from Construction Management, one from Emergency Management, one from Justice of the Peace 5-2, one from the International Bridge System and one from Elections.

According to a news release, the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to continue taking the appropriate steps to keep its employees and the public safe.

Constituents are asked to continue to conduct business online by going through the county's website

David Espinoza
4d ago

Listen RIO GRANDE VALLEY TEXAS citizens I've to Mexico and no one was wearing a mask or 6ft apart.. I'm not VACCINATED and wasn't wearing a mask I'm 66 years old I run almost every day and ride my bicycle for miles with out a mask of course.. So I'm in very good health!!.

ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County raises COVID-19 death toll

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, the county received an additional 1,516 laboratory reports of COVID-19. Hidalgo County confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A Donna woman in her 50s and an Edinburg man in his 60s died of the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Palmview is conducting surveys to help solve flooding issues

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Drainage issues are some of the biggest challenges for the city of Palmview. To continue improving the area, city manager Michael Leo said the city has secured grant money from the State General Land Office to help solve flooding issues. According to Leo, the grant requires community input but some people […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

Sen. Hinojosa reminds Texans of Sales Tax Holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa is reminding Texans of the annual Sales Tax Holiday weekend. The senator’s news release said the state’s highly successful annual Sales Tax Holiday is scheduled from Friday, August 5th through midnight Sunday, August 7th. It will offer Texans an opportunity to save money in sales tax on […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for $180k theft of property

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of $180,000 worth in property theft. Michael Angelo Lopez, 38, is wanted for $30,000 and $150,000 worth in theft of property. According to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Lopez is described as a […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

