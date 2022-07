OMAHA, Neb. -- A former Denver man was sentenced on federal weapons charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Tuesday that 41-year-old Stuart Vannoy was given 20 months in prison for being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of firearms. After he completes his prison sentence, Vannoy will also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

