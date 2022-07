The state is accepting applications from property owners in the Priority 1 zone of the voluntary Scott Buyout Program. The Priority 1 application deadline is Aug. 20. As participation in the program increases and eligibility is determined, buyout opportunities may expand into other priority zones, as funding allows, according to a statement from the City of Scott. The state, in collaboration with local officials and residents, designated the priority zones using flood maps and modeling data.

SCOTT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO