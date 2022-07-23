ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Las Vegas has all the stars.

Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.

The pandemic wiped out a lot of those shows and bringing them back isn't as simple as getting the performer back onboard. These large-scale shows are major events with expensive sets, a lot of production, and a sizeable crew needed to make them happen.

Whether you're seeing Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Aerosmith, or any of the other big names that call the Las Vegas Strip home for at least some of the year, it's not as simple as putting tickets on sale to get a show up and running. One of the biggest performers on the Strip, Adele, has a long-standing residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Caesar's Palace.

Those shows have not returned for a variety of reasons, but now, it finally appears like what's arguably the biggest star in residency in Las Vegas will make her big return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFmZR_0gqJVFus00
Image source:Daniel Kline/TheStreet

Why Adele Cancelled Her Caesars Shows

Adele had planned to make her Las Vegas covid comeback with 24 shows scheduled under the "“Weekends With Adele” name every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16. She had to cancel those 24 shows, however, as members of her crew contracted covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

That was a huge blow to Caesars as Adele had delivered roughly $50 million in pre-sales for the shows, Billboard estimated.

The cancellation was also a blow for the Las Vegas Strip in general as "Weekends with Adele" would deliver consistent sellouts at the 4,100-seat Colleseum at Caesars Palace. That's a large influx of wealthy people renting hotel rooms, eating at fancy restaurants, and gambling not just at Caesars, but at nearby MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report properties as well.

Losing those shows and having the Colleseum be empty on those nights was a stark sign that while Las Vegas had come a long way back, it wasn't fully there yet.

Adele Likely to Return to Caesars

Now, while it has not been fully confirmed, Adele appears to be headed back to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a new "Weekends with Adele" residency beginning Nov. 18 and running through Feb. 24 (with a holiday break), the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"Independent sourcing confirms social-media reports that the series will open on that date, with a formal announcement set for Monday morning. Look shows to stretch into February, with a break between Christmas and Jan. 20. The shows will reportedly be held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as originally planned for 'Weekends With Adele,'” the paper reported.

The return, which Adele always claimed would happen, appeared in doubt when the set pieces for the show were removed from Caesars late last year.

Adele is making a documentary that's at least partially about her residency as well as her relationship with celebrity sports agent Rich Paul.

Neither Caesars nor concert promoter Live Nation has confirmed the dates or that the show will return.

Comments / 25

Mind Your Business Now!
3d ago

This is one corrupt town. All these homeless people and other individuals that are still in need of assistance and they’re discussing “Welcome Back a Huge Star.” Who cares!

Reply(4)
18
nobody
3d ago

Welcome back? She never started, she bailed on everybody. Go away.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever

Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Likely to Shut Down

A long list of iconic (and not-so-iconic) names have come and gone on the Las Vegas Strip. While the current lineup of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report casinos has been relatively stable, that has not always been true on on the Strip and in the greater Las Vegas-area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
TheStreet

Las Vegas Leader Closes 3 Casinos, Plans Huge Expansion

In Las Vegas, it often seems like bigger is better. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report certainly seem to subscribe to that logic. The three biggest players on the Las Vegas strip seem to go for spectacle and grandeur in building properties that make normal hotels look tiny.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Move Over Las Vegas Strip, Fremont St. Adding a Bold New Casino

While the Las Vegas Strip has been known for the glitz and glamour of casino operators, including Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, downtown Vegas has a grittier reputation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ash Jurberg

The sad demise of one-half of this former San Antonio power couple

Plenty of actors fall from grace, but few have plunged as far as former San Antonio resident Armie Hammer. Hammer grew up in Dallas in a wealthy family- the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He moved to California, where he became one of Hollywood's biggest stars taking roles in “The Social Network,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and Disney’s “Death on the Nile.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Wayne Newton
Person
Adele
TheStreet

Two Las Vegas Strip Casino Leaders Get Bad Covid News

Covid crushed the travel business and few cities took a bigger hit than Las Vegas. Under orders from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), the city's casinos, hotels and restaurants closed for roughly two months in the early days of the pandemic. The reopening of Sin City was a slow process,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Broke a Promise to Priscilla’s Parents That Could Have Ruined Their Relationship

Speculation continues about the relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla, 63 years after the couple first met in Germany. There is a heightened interest in the couple with the success of the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, which documents Presley’s life and stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll. However, Presley skirted one issue that could have ruined his relationship with Priscilla by breaking a promise to her parents that could have led to her permanent exit from his life.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Unique New Las Vegas Strip Venue Will Open With a Huge Band

The Las Vegas Strip is known for hosting superstar headliners for long-term performance residencies that draw thousands of visitors to Sin City. While the city was well-known back in the 1960s for hosting Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack at the Sands Hotel and Casino on the Strip and Elvis Presley at the International Hotel, the Strip has become even more popular with its residencies in recent years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Strip#The Strip#Donny Marie#Caesars Entertainment#Caesar S Palace
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

In Major Victory for Britney Spears, Judge Orders Jamie Spears to Be Deposed and Produce Surveillance Records

Click here to read the full article. A judge ruled that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, must sit for a deposition and produce all documents that are being requested by the pop star’s team. The judge ordered Spears’ father will be deposed within the next 30 days in Los Angeles. Judge Brenda Penny ordered Spears’ father to produce all documents related to electronic surveillance. This move favors the singer, and indicates that the court believes it has reason to further inquire into shocking allegations that Jamie Spears had hired a security firm that put his daughter under surveillance throughout her conservatorship,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TheStreet

Red Rock Casino Brings Las Vegas Strip-Like Luxury Off the Strip

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) - Get Red Rock Resorts Inc. Report operates a unique business model where it caters to locals while also being tourist-friendly. The brand lacks the scale of the biggest Las Vegas Strip players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, but its smaller scale gives it an intimate connection to customers its bigger rivals can't easily duplicate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GMA

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce North American dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced this week that they will return to North American stages for the first time since 2016 starting in February of 2023. The band will kick off their 2023 world tour with 31 U.S. dates starting Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap things up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before launching their previously announced European leg.
TAMPA, FL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy