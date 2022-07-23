ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency

By Maria Cheng, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVb5V_0gqJV4I800

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response. WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak. Past announcements had mixed impact, given that the U.N. health agency is largely powerless in getting countries to act.

Last month, WHO’s expert committee said the worldwide monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency, but the panel convened this week to reevaluate the situation.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May. To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

In Africa, monkeypox mainly spreads to people from infected wild animals like rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders. In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

WHO’s top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99% of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98% involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University, said it was surprising WHO hadn’t already declared monkeypox a global emergency, explaining that the conditions were arguably met weeks ago.

Some experts have questioned whether such a declaration would help, arguing the disease isn’t severe enough to warrant the attention and that rich countries battling monkeypox already have the funds to do so; most people recover without needing medical attention, although the lesions may be painful.

“I think it would be better to be proactive and overreact to the problem instead of waiting to react when it’s too late,” Head said. He added that WHO’s emergency declaration could help donors like the World Bank make funds available to stop the outbreaks both in the West and in Africa, where animals are the likely natural reservoir of monkeypox.

In the U.S., some experts have speculated whether monkeypox might be on the verge of becoming an entrenched sexually transmitted disease in the country, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

“The bottom line is we’ve seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there’s now widespread, unexpected transmission,” said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University. “There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control,” he said.

Ko called for testing to be immediately scaled up rapidly, saying that similar to the early days of COVID-19, that there were significant gaps in surveillance.

“The cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The window has probably closed for us to quickly stop the outbreaks in Europe and the U.S., but it’s not too late to stop monkeypox from causing huge damage to poorer countries without the resources to handle it.”

In the U.S., some experts have speculated that monkeypox might become entrenched there as the newest sexually transmitted disease, with officials estimating that 1.5 million men are at high risk of being infected.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo’s Institute of National Biomedical Research, said he hoped any global efforts to stop monkeypox would be equitable. Although countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and the U.S. have ordered millions of vaccine doses, none have gone to Africa.

“The solution needs to be global,” Mbala said, adding that any vaccines sent to Africa would be used to target those at highest risk, like hunters in rural areas.

“Vaccination in the West might help stop the outbreak there, but there will still be cases in Africa,” he said. “Unless the problem is solved here, the risk to the rest of the world will remain.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 4 in deadly W. Park Avenue shooting

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on July 14. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested four people in connection to a deadly shooting on W. Park Avenue that happened on July 7. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested 19-year-old Lamartrus Exley on Sunday. Police charged him with murder and armed robbery and booked him […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police arrest man accused of shooting 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy on July 20. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested 32-year-old Kwasi Perry on July 22 and charged him with aggravated assault and cruelty to children first degree. He was booked into the Chatham County jail. Police say Perry shot the teen […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Deadly Monday morning shooting on Victory Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — One man was killed in a deadly shooting that took place early Monday morning. Savannah Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Victory Drive. Officers were dispatched to a convenience store at the 1900 block of Victory Drive at 1:30 a.m. Monday morning Police found an adult male […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#West African#U N#Who#Preventi
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese is 'confident' China WON'T build a military base on the Solomon Islands after hugging the nation's PM - as Communist superpower stalks Navy vessel at sea

Anthony Albanese has ruled out China building a military base on the Solomon Islands after meeting Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare as tensions rise in the region. The pair embraced warmly on Wednesday as they met at the Pacific Islands Forum, despite the Solomons signing a security treaty with China's President Xi Jinping.
POLITICS
The Independent

East Africa bloc says 50 million face acute food insecurity

More than 50 million people across the East African region are expected to face acute food insecurity this year, a regional bloc said Friday, warning that some 300,000 in Somalia and South Sudan are projected to be under full-blown famine conditions.The assessment by Intergovernmental Authority on Development, or IGAD, is one of the most dire yet as United Nations agencies, humanitarian groups and others continue to raise alarm over the region's food crisis that many say has been largely neglected as the international community focuses on the war in Ukraine. That assessment applies to seven member states of IGAD,...
ADVOCACY
Newsweek

Japan Alarmed by China, Russia Team-Up as NATO Turns Eye to Asia

Japanese officials lodged fresh protests with Beijing and rang up Moscow this week after Chinese and Russian government vessels were seen operating off the disputed Senkaku Islands, according to a report out of Tokyo. Japan administers the uninhabited island chain in the East China Sea, but the islets are also...
POLITICS
AFP

Japan defence report sounds alarm on Russia, threats to Taiwan

Japan's defence ministry said Friday it was alarmed at fresh threats from Russia and had growing worries about Taiwan, in an annual report that comes as Tokyo weighs significantly increasing military spending.    This year's paper was released amid growing expectations that Japan will significantly boost defence spending.
MILITARY
WSAV News 3

Police: 2 dead after murder-suicide at Hinesville shopping center

CORRECTION: The story originally misidentified the store as the Landmark Realty Agency. HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead inside a Hinesville shopping center. Authorities have identified the couple as 3rd Infantry Division soldier Christopher Williams, 35, and his wife Terrica Williams, 36, on Monday. Christopher […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy