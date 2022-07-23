ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Motorcycle passenger killed in Tazewell County crash

By Dean Muellerleile, Journal Star
 3 days ago

One person was killed and one hospitalized in a motorcycle crash Friday evening in Tazewell County.

A 2012 Harley-Davidson traveling west on U.S. Route 24 shortly after 10 p.m. crashed upon approaching the McClugage Bridge, according to Illinois State Police. A female adult passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tazewell County coroner.

The driver, James A. Webb, 56, of East Peoria, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

The name of the passenger was not released.

Route 24 westbound lanes were closed at about 10:17 p.m. for the investigation and reopened at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

