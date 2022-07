Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Read More

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle in South Memphis Saturday morning, police say.

The crash happened at South Lauderdale Street and East Person Avenue just after 5:45 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this incident.