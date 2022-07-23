ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Enjoy Saturday’s mild temperatures, as Portland area braces for a week of hot weather

By Grant Butler
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
The Portland area started Saturday morning with low temps in the brisk 50s, but that’s about to change as a string of hot days heads our way. According to the National Weather Service,...

The Oregonian

Portland sets a record high Tuesday. Wednesday’s high will be only a few degrees cooler

Portland’s midsummer heat streak continues Wednesday with clear skies and temperatures nearing 100 degrees. Portland broke a record high temperature Tuesday when the city soared to 102 degrees as measured at the Portland International Airport. Wednesday should be a few degrees cooler, but not so much that you’d notice. The high will near 99 degrees under blistering skies.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland bakes through possible record-setting heat Tuesday; hot temps continue through Friday

Portland’s heat streak continues with the hottest temperatures of the week arriving Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s record high for the date, as measured at the Portland International Airport, was set at 100 degrees in 2020. It’s highly likely we’ll break that record with temperatures expected to reach about 101 by the afternoon. Portland stayed just under 100 on Monday with a high temp of 99 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland temperatures Sunday start to climb, with hottest weather expected Tuesday

Sunday’s temperatures in the Portland area will hover near 90 degrees as the area enters what is expected to be an extended heatwave. Monday’s high of 96 degrees will be a little hotter than predicted, according to the National Weather Service. But the real scorcher will be Tuesday, when there’s a 75% chance temperatures will be above 95 degrees and a 50% chance temperatures could climb to the triple digits.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Excessive Hot Weather This Week

Multnomah County and the City of Portland have issued emergency declarations ahead of a long stretch of high temperatures this week. Officials are planning to open overnight cooling shelters as soon as Tuesday, in addition to providing other cooling options. The National Weather Service this weekend issued an excessive Heat...
City
Portland, OR
The Oregonian

Governor declares extreme heat state of emergency

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to extreme heat forecasted across the state. Monday’s executive order extends through Sunday and directs the state’s Department of Emergency Management to use any state agency personnel and equipment deemed necessary to help counties respond to and recover from the heat. The order also directs various state agencies, including the Oregon National Guard and the Oregon State Police, to provide assistance requested by the emergency management department through the end of the declaration.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Heatwave to bring dangerous temperatures to Northwest over much of next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland area is about to see a long stretch of triple digit temperatures. It’s best you start planning how you’re going to keep cool now. “When it is cooler outside than inside, open your windows, get that fresh air coming in and then close them again as it heats up during the day,” Denis Theriault, deputy communications director with Multnomah County, said. “If you have any way to cover your windows from the light, the brightness, the heat that comes that way, that can make a big difference.”
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Summer heat wave arrives in Oregon Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the valley are waking up to a few Sunday morning clouds, but these areas are expected to burn off by about 9 a.m. Then, the heat returns this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with high temperatures topping out in the...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the U.S. Pacific Northwest region for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend. Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

As heat wave cooks Oregon, these swimming pools, splash pads and rivers within 1 hour’s drive of Portland offer some relief

Monday begins a string of days with high temperatures near 100 degrees in the Portland area. One tried-and-true way to stay cool – and actually enjoy being outdoors in the oppressive heat – is to head to one of the area’s local water features, natural or human-made. All of the swimming pools and splash pads listed below are within the city limits of Portland or its suburbs. All of the natural swimming holes are within an hour’s drive of downtown Portland. If you head to a lake or river, be sure to wear a life jacket.
PORTLAND, OR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 103 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds temperatures on Thursday. Overnight lows spanning 65 to 70 in the Portland/Vancouver Metro will provide little relief for those without air conditioning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
travelmag.com

KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. faces ‘excessive heat watch’; Pacific Power urges taking care to prepare for heat wave

With daily high temperatures forecast to be near or above the 100-degree mark next week across much of the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Power said Saturday it is prepared to face higher demands on the grid from both record temperatures and increased customer need.  The post C.O. faces ‘excessive heat watch’; Pacific Power urges taking care to prepare for heat wave appeared first on KTVZ.
PENDLETON, OR
WWEEK

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 10:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 97F to 102F. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and for those that do not have access to air conditioning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 40% chance that high temperatures will begin to drop into the low 90s or lower by Saturday. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s in the Salem Metro and higher hills of the region will provide little relief for those without air conditioning. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below 70F between 3 AM and 7 AM most nights. Low temperatures in more rural low lying areas will drop into the low 60s most nights between now and Saturday.
MARION COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Prepare now for heat wave, Multnomah County officials warn

A heat wave is forecasted to bring temperatures in the high 90s to much of the Willamette Valley starting Monday, with some areas potentially reaching 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures won’t offer much respite; they’ll likely dip into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Local health officials...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

KGW

Portland food carts mull whether to close up shop during high heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — The anticipated heat wave this coming week has some food cart owners worried for both their employees and customers. Some are already announcing plans to temporarily close up shop next week. Rico Loverde, chef and owner of the Monster Smash Burgers food cart on Southeast Stark,...
PORTLAND, OR
