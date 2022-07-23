Enjoy Saturday’s mild temperatures, as Portland area braces for a week of hot weather

Effective: 2022-07-26 10:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 97F to 102F. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and for those that do not have access to air conditioning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 40% chance that high temperatures will begin to drop into the low 90s or lower by Saturday. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s in the Salem Metro and higher hills of the region will provide little relief for those without air conditioning. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below 70F between 3 AM and 7 AM most nights. Low temperatures in more rural low lying areas will drop into the low 60s most nights between now and Saturday.

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO