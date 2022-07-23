ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrego Springs, CA

pedophiles

eastcountymagazine.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUDGE APPROVES PREDATOR PLACEMENT IN BORREGO SPRINGS. Support community news in the public interest!...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: LAKESIDE RODEO

July 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – The owner of Shiloh Ireland Photography sent in these photos taken at the Lakeside Rodeo grounds on July 17, including an action shot of a junior barrel racer. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations...
LAKESIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

officers exposed to fentanyl El Cajon

SUSPECT TRIES TO DISCARD FENTANYL, EXPOSES EL CAJON POLICE OFFICERS. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

electric buses

First live demonstration of bi-directional charging since launch of the federal cross-sector collaboration initiative to rapidly commercialize technology. July 26, 2022 (San Diego) - Today, San Diego Gas & Electric announced that it has successfully deployed an innovative technology that enables eight electric school buses to put electricity back on the grid when needed such as on hot summer days. A collaborative effort between SDG&E, the Cajon Valley Union School District and locally based technology company Nuvve, this is the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) project to become operational in Southern California, helping to advance clean air and climate goals while also bolstering grid reliability.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SDG&E AND CAJON VALLEY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT FLIP THE SWITCH ON REGION’S FIRST VEHICLE-TO-GRID PROJECT FEATURING LOCAL ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES CAPABLE OF SENDING POWER TO THE GRID

First live demonstration of bi-directional charging since launch of the federal cross-sector collaboration initiative to rapidly commercialize technology. July 26, 2022 (San Diego) - Today, San Diego Gas & Electric announced that it has successfully deployed an innovative technology that enables eight electric school buses to put electricity back on the grid when needed such as on hot summer days. A collaborative effort between SDG&E, the Cajon Valley Union School District and locally based technology company Nuvve, this is the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) project to become operational in Southern California, helping to advance clean air and climate goals while also bolstering grid reliability.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Borrego Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Borrego Springs, CA
Government
eastcountymagazine.org

storm forecast

July 24, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service is forecasting cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms today through most of next week in San Diego County’s mountains and deserts. Gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain and small hail may also occur with afternoon thunderstorms. The...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUSPECT TRIES TO DISCARD FENTANYL, EXPOSES EL CAJON POLICE OFFICERS

July 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – Two El Cajon Police officers suffered fentanyl exposure and had to undergo a decontamination procedure today. The officers responded to a call regarding a group of individuals known for chronic trespassing and drug activity in the 500 block of Front Street in El Cajon, according to the El Cajon Police Department’s post on its Facebook page.
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON POLICE SEEKS HELP TO FIND OWNERS OF JEWELRY STOLEN BY CAREGIVER

July 26, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Do you recognize any of these jewelry pieces? El Cajon Police. detectives are working a burglary series associated with elder abuse. Victims who were being cared for by a caregiver had personal items stolen, ECPD reports on its Facebook page. “The suspect proceeded to...
EL CAJON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy