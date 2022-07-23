ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op/Ed: Hoosier women, children, families need 'compassionate health care'

By Jack Turman Jr.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Jane Austen once said, "It isn't what we say or think that defines us, but what we do." The Supreme Court justices who wrote the majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade defined themselves and their humanity by their action.

Soon, our legislators will do the same.

Moving forward, for the sake of all women, children and families, let’s define ourselves by affirming a woman’s right to make choices about her health, educating our youth to prevent unintended pregnancies and building compassionate health, social, economic support systems and safe, vibrant neighborhoods that optimize pregnancy and child development outcomes. All of us have a responsibility to partner with women of all ages, backgrounds and beliefs from across our entire state to provide this support.

I have spent nearly 40 years in one capacity or another working to advance the health of women, children and families, with a focus on the marginalized and disenfranchised. Currently, I lead the Grassroots Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Initiative, supporting women and community organizations in zip codes with poor birth outcomes to lead systems change work that improves maternal and child health.

I learned early in my life’s work that wherever inequity exists, it most profoundly impacts women and children. The justices’ recent ruling just expanded reproductive health inequity. It simply is not fair or just that the state where a woman lives, or her ability to travel to a state that provides abortion services, will determine if she gets to control her health and well-being.

We all know what this means. Women in poverty of all races and ethnicities will suffer even more than they already do! And let’s be clear, this ruling will not stop abortions; it will stop medically safe abortions.

Because of this, we must be prepared to help our communities as they will be at an increased risk for infant mortality, maternal mortality, maternal morbidity, maternal mental illness, maternal education and financial insecurity and poor child development outcomes. These issues already plague some communities across Indiana, and I worry that the recent ruling and actions by our state leaders will only amplify these issues for marginalized women, children, families and communities.

Lawmakers, justices, and executive branch members must take responsibility for the consequences that result from their decision and actions to limit reproductive health options for women — and not blame poor maternal and child health outcomes on women, as is often the case!

They cannot take away a woman’s choice about her pregnancy and continue to prohibit comprehensive sex education that helps young people and families. Additionally, they cannot say that they value every baby and pregnancy while continuing to dismantle health, social and education safety nets that equip families to promote healthy pregnancies and child development.

So many people who support women’s rights as human rights are asking at this moment in U.S. history — what do we do now? I acknowledge the brave leadership of organizations and women working throughout the state to preserve the rights and well-being of women and encourage those who have not stepped up to support them to do so. Here are the positive, constructive and compassionate actions the Grassroots MCH Initiative is committed to supporting in the coming months and years.

We will continue to affirm that women’s rights are human rights: We support the civil, political, social, economic, health and cultural rights of all women. To this end, we will continue our work to support pregnant and parenting women by building the capacity of communities and individuals to bring about systems changes improve MCH outcomes in marginalized communities.

We intend to work in partnership with lawmakers, justices, executive branch members and women from across all regions of our state to promote and enact the following policies that are essential for improving maternal and child health outcomes:

  • Comprehensive sex education for children across their development that highlights healthy relationships, consent, sexual anatomy and function, HIV/STD prevention, family planning and pregnancy health. We need to create a well-informed and empowered group of young people who are prepared for healthy relationships and understand all their options to make well-informed, respectful reproductive decisions.
  • Institute policies and programs for pregnant and postpartum women - ensuring easy, affordable access to safe, secure housing, nutritious food, health care, financial security, workplace accommodations, social supports, and mental health services.
  • Ensure access to affordable high-quality daycare and preschool for each child, equipped to provide wrap around services including academics, health, nutrition, mental wellness, and social development.

This is the least we can do, in addition to voting, to make sure that women and children across our state know that they are not judged, they are not alone, they are valued and they have our support and respect. Will you join us?

Dr. Jack Turman Jr. is an IU Fairbanks School of Public Health faculty member and Grassroots Maternal and Child Health Initiative director.

#Health Care#Infant Mortality#Maternal Mortality#Family Planning#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Op Ed#The Supreme Court
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

