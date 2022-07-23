ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford man shot multiple times, expected to survive: PD

By Michael Sicoli
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police responded to a shots fired call that left a man with multiple gunshots wounds, officials said.

Upon arrival at 345 Main St. at around 9 a.m., police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he is now in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

It is unknown what occurred prior to the shooting.

West Hartford man barricaded himself inside of an apartment in police standoff

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

