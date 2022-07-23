Oak Fire in Central California forces evacuations

July 23 (UPI) -- Officials in Mariposa County, Calif., have ordered evacuations in response to a wildfire that's decimated more than 6,500 acres and at least 10 buildings.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations residents in regions southwest of Yosemite National Park, including parts of Jerseydale, Darrah, Bootjack and Midpines. A section of State Highway 140, one of the main roads to Yosemite, has been closed near Midpines.

The blaze is currently about 30 miles outside of the Yosemite Valley.

The Oak Fire first sparked Friday near Midpines and was zero percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

"Fire activity is extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching," a statement from Cal Fire said. "Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters."

In addition to the 10 structures destroyed by the blaze, another five have sustained damage. More than 400 personnel were working to contain the fire.