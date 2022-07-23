ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Democrat

Hit-and-run crash outside Whataburger in Midtown kills pedestrian. Here's what we know.

By William L. Hatfield and Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPYas_0gqJS72w00

Tallahassee Police are investigating after a pedestrian crossing the street was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Midtown overnight.

The incident occurred just before midnight Saturday near Whataburger in the 1100 block of Thomasville Road, according to TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

"The vehicle immediately fled the scene and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he sadly succumbed to his injuries," a TPD incident alert stated.

While Turner said there are no immediate suspects, police believe the vehicle was a silver sedan with front end damage.

A couple at the scene, who did not want to be named, said they were turning into Whataburger when they heard the car behind them hit the man and knock him onto the grass in front of Red Eye.

Tony Gills also heard the collision as he was walking toward Finnegan's Wake and Fire Betty’s.

Gills was among others in a crowd that formed around the man, who he described as middle-aged, as Leon County EMS rendered CPR and loaded him into an ambulance.

“It happened out of nowhere,“ Gills said.

As TPD officers swarmed the scene, one investigator picked up a piece of a cracked bumper on the grass.

Another fatal crash:Woman arrested on DUI, homicide charges after fatal crash on W. Tennessee and Basin streets, TPD says

Reducing risks on the road:Tips for driving safely and responsibly | Mahoney

Preliminary findings suggest that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Turner said it was not clear how fast the vehicle was traveling. As part of the investigation, officers are looking for any security footage or video that may have captured the crash or suspected vehicle.

"We'll take a look and use it to find out who did this," she said.

After the accident, the road was closed for about four hours as police investigated.

"We really are trying to find the vehicle," Turner told the Democrat, noting that police put out the vehicle description so people in the area can come forward and help provide closure to the loved ones of the victim in this case.

Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any information regarding the incident to call TPD at 850-891-4200. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Reach Editor William Hatfield at whatfield@tallahassee.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 4

Related
WJHG-TV

Log truck crashes in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A log truck crashed on State Road 71 in Calhoun County Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, around 10 a.m. the truck pulling a trailer was going south on SR 71 near NW Sam Duncan Road. The truck was driving around a left...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whataburger#Midtown#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Tallahassee Police#Tpd#Red Eye#Leon County Ems#Dui
WMBB

Officer injured in shooting now identified

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are now identifying the officer who was shot Saturday while responding to a neighborhood dispute. The suspect shot the officer several times before law enforcement shot and killed him. During his time as chief, Sneads Police Chief, Michael Miller, said this is the first time he’s had an officer-involved shooting […]
SNEADS, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee police investigating deadly hit-and-run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A pedestrian is dead and police are searching for the driver involved, according to a release from the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Thomasville Road. TPD reports a man was trying to cross the road when he was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-car crash in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal crash occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway) and Zion Hill Road in Wakulla County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Upon FHP and other local agencies’ arrival, they found an SUV that had been rolled over several times. The...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Wakulla County crash restricts Crawfordville Hwy traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A serious accident with injuries is reducing traffic to one lane on Crawfordville Highway, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. The accident is close to the 1200 block of Crawfordville Highway, near Zion Hill Rd. Officials said the highway could be shut down completely in the near future for a length of time.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

TPD to host 'Pack the Patrol Car' school supply

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is hosting its annual "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply event on Saturday, July 30. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a marked TPD police car will be placed outside of Walmart, located at 3535 Apalachee Parkway, for community members to pack the car with school supplies.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wdhn.com

Man who fled from a corrections job into Georgia returned to Houston Co.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan inmate who escaped from authorities earlier this summer is back in the Houston County Jail. James Norton was scheduled to return to community corrections from his job at Dothan Canvas Products on June 22nd, and as of June 24th, they considered him to have escaped custody.
DOTHAN, AL
southgatv.com

Grady bridge jumping suspect sought

THOMASVILLE, GA -Both the Grady and Thomas County Sheriff’s Offices are looking for an elusive 23 year old methamphetamine suspect, who was last seen jumping off a bridge Sunday night to escape officers. Deputies in both counties say Andrew “Trent” Hires is wanted for methamphetamine charges as well as...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Decatur County stabbing leaves one dead

One man has died following a stabbing in Decatur County. During the late hours of July 17, Decatur County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the 500 Block of Betts Mill Road in response to a stabbing. Deputies located the suspect in the immediate area. He was identified as 57-year-old...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Man shot at Palace Saloon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at Palace Saloon over the weekend. According to reports, the victim said he was shot at while at the location and left the area. He then flagged down EMS in the 800 block of West Gaines Street when he realized he'd been shot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FHP troopers use Narcan to save man from overdose at Leon Co. rest area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says its troopers used Narcan on a man who was overdosing at a Leon County rest area early Friday morning, ultimately saving his life. According to FHP’s report, troopers responded to the rest stop at I-10 eastbound mile marker 194 around 1:30...
WMBB

Sneads police officer seriously injured in shooting

UPDATE: July 23, 2022 3:59 p.m. SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – A Saturday morning shooting in Jackson County seriously injured an officer with the Sneads Police Department. The officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a call around 8:00 in the morning. Police said the officer was dispatched to a disturbance call […]
SNEADS, FL
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee police find fentanyl in drug arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was arrested after police found fentanyl, marijuana and Alpha-PBP while executing a search warrant on Saxon Street Wednesday. Kason Small, 26, was arrested in Tallahassee for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officers without violence, the Tallahassee Police Department said. In a Facebook...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy