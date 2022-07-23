Hit-and-run crash outside Whataburger in Midtown kills pedestrian. Here's what we know.

Tallahassee Police are investigating after a pedestrian crossing the street was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Midtown overnight.

The incident occurred just before midnight Saturday near Whataburger in the 1100 block of Thomasville Road, according to TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

"The vehicle immediately fled the scene and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he sadly succumbed to his injuries," a TPD incident alert stated.

While Turner said there are no immediate suspects, police believe the vehicle was a silver sedan with front end damage.

A couple at the scene, who did not want to be named, said they were turning into Whataburger when they heard the car behind them hit the man and knock him onto the grass in front of Red Eye.

Tony Gills also heard the collision as he was walking toward Finnegan's Wake and Fire Betty’s.

Gills was among others in a crowd that formed around the man, who he described as middle-aged, as Leon County EMS rendered CPR and loaded him into an ambulance.

“It happened out of nowhere,“ Gills said.

As TPD officers swarmed the scene, one investigator picked up a piece of a cracked bumper on the grass.

Preliminary findings suggest that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Turner said it was not clear how fast the vehicle was traveling. As part of the investigation, officers are looking for any security footage or video that may have captured the crash or suspected vehicle.

"We'll take a look and use it to find out who did this," she said.

After the accident, the road was closed for about four hours as police investigated.

"We really are trying to find the vehicle," Turner told the Democrat, noting that police put out the vehicle description so people in the area can come forward and help provide closure to the loved ones of the victim in this case.

Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any information regarding the incident to call TPD at 850-891-4200. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

