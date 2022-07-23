PRO BASEBALL: Voyagers in 3-way tie for division lead to start 2nd half

BILLINGS - Jake Malec and Lukas Polanco drilled run-scoring singles in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night to elevate the Great Falls Voyagers to a 5-3 victory over the Billings Mustangs in a Pioneer League North Division matchup at Dehler Park.

The game, watched by just under 2,000 spectators, was the third game of a xsix-game series between the longtime Pioneer League rivals to open the second half of the season. The Voyagers, 2-1 in the second half after finishing second in the North Division in the first half, are currently tied for the division lead with first half winner Missoula and idaho Falls, who the Voyagers host starting Tuesday at Centene Stadium. Billings and Glacier are currently 1-2 in the division.

The Voyagers scored three time in the top of the third, and seemed destined to make those runs stand during the first 7 1/3 innings. A Collin Runge safety brought home Myles McKisic with the first run, Riley Jepson came across with Derek Kolbush hit into a 4-3 double play, and after Breydon Daniel moved over to third on the twin killing, Michael Deeb singled Daniel home. All three runs were unearned off Mustangs' starter Ken Serwa, who did not figure in the decision.

The Mustangs finally got to Great Falls southpaw Quincy Jones in the bottom of the eighth. Maxson Dinesen's double down the leftfield line put Billings on the scoreboard, and a Gabe Wurtz fly ball that Daniel couldn't find in the twilight fell in for a two-run single to tie the game. That game tying hit was off reliever Montana Quigley (4-0).

In the ninth, Deeb scored the tiebreaker off losing pitcher Al Pesto (1-4) on Malec's single to second that was thrown away, which moved Christopher DeGuzman from first to third. Polanco's single brought DeGuzman across with an insurance run.

Anthony Becerra slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth, striking out two to earn his second save.

Jones, who was untouchable through 7 1/3, scattered four hits, two earned, and two walks while fanning six. Quigley, who gave up the tying run - which was earned - gave up three hits and struck out one in 2/3 of an inning before Becerra locked things up in the ninth.

Four Billings pitchers struck out a total of 10 Voyagers. Serwa had four, but also gave up three unearned on seven hits, and three walks. Reliever Yasnier Laureano fanned three and walked four in 1 2/3, while McLain Harris went a perfect 1 1/3, also striking out three.

The line on Pesto: two unearned runs, three hits, no strikeouts, no walks.

At the plate, the Voyagers took advantage of four Mustang errors and seven bases on balls with 10 hits. Malec and Runge each stroked two safeties each, Jepson had a double and scored a run.

Dinesen had two of the Ponies' seven hits, including a RBI double, but he was the only Billings player with more than one hit. Jalen Garcia and Jordan Barth also doubled for the Mustangs.

Game four of the six-game set was played Friday night in the Magic City. The fifth game is set for 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Dehler Park.