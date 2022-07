Former Packers legend and current Raiders receiver Davante Adams had a fantastic career with the Green Bay Packers. Packers President and CEO acknowledged that in his press conference on Monday. "I (Murphy) have tremendous respect for Davante. Obviously he was a great player for us, and as fine a person as you'll ever see in the game. The way he handled this entire situation was really outstanding, and I am very confident that he will come back and he will be a member of our Hall of Fame." It is clear that there are no hard feelings between the Packers and Adams.

