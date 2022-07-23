Mass State Gambling // Ken Averill Interview – (Hour 2) – 7/23/22

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Let’s Go Brandon store in North Attleborough will be closing its doors on Wednesday. The store’s name is derived from a tongue-in-cheek chant for opponents of President Biden opened in December. The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” is from a NASCAR race...
Mark Wahlberg is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Massachusetts. FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Dorchester actor as Massachusetts' top choice. "With his brother’s help (Donnie [Wahlberg] was a member of New Kids on...
BOSTON — “Black Panther” fans got their first look at the sequel to the 2018 Marvel hit over the weekend, and eagle-eyed viewers in the Boston area may have noticed some familiar sights. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” filmed scenes in Boston, Cambridge and Worcester, some of which...
Tourist season is well underway on the SouthCoast and there is one surefire way to know who is local and who is not: town name pronunciations. Yes, there are lots of tricky town names, street names and even food names around here and only those who are truly from the SouthCoast seem to know how to say them all correctly.
Okay, we have all been there. The pounding headache, the nauseous stomachache, the shakes and the crying (okay, crying can be private). We have all had the hangover that will not seem to go away. Maybe that happens every Saturday...maybe that happens once a year. For some of us, a...
(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to sign the CROWN Act on Tuesday that seeks to prohibit discrimination based on natural hairstyles in Massachusetts. The legislation, titled An Act Prohibiting Discrimination Based on Natural and Protective Hairstyles, seeks to protect hairstyles like braids locks, twists, Bantu knots, and others from discrimination.
BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An amendment to last week’s Economic development bill might just make you smile. The Commonwealth is one step closer to the return of Happy Hour. Last week’s economic development bill passed in the senate with a unanimous vote. Included in the massive $4.57...
WESTPORT, Mass. — A Massachusetts beach has been closed for the day after a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, officials said. The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dangerous rip currents also...
(The Center Square) – Massachusetts’ North Shore shellfish industry has been reeling under a red tide that makes clams and oysters toxic to humans. A population surge of microscopic plankton, red tide can occur naturally or be ignited artificially through interference such as runoff from chemical plants and lawn fertilizer. Shellfish harvested from a red tide contain a toxin called saxitoxin, one of the most potent toxins known to scientists, and can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning in humans if consumed, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
Just off the Somerville bike path, Michael Collins waded through the bushes and picked up a metal box. Collins popped open the lid — and immediately noticed a rancid smell. A dead rat was decomposing inside. "I’d say it’s a juvenile," said Michael Collins, of Modern Pest Services, as...
A $1 million lottery prize and four $100,000 prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts Monday. The $1 million lottery prize was purchased at XtraMart, a grocery store in Vineyard Haven. It was for the game “Fabulous Fortune.”. There were also four $100,000 prizes won or claimed Monday. Three...
When William E. Palmer opened a general store and post office in North Salem, New Hampshire, in the early 1900s, he was likely unaware of just how far his roots would grow. That business laid the foundation of what is now Palmer Gas & Oil, which opened in 1932 when William’s son-in-law, Charles A. Ermer, founded a kerosene and oil business.
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an eye-popping $1.02 billion for Friday night's drawing, with a cash option of $602.5 million. If someone from Massachusetts were to be the sole winner of the jackpot, it would be the biggest lottery win in the state's history. Mavis Wanczyk...
The North Shore of Massachusetts is known for its beaches, historical towns, and seafood, among many other things. Over the past several decades, the region has also become renowned for something else: its unique roast beef sandwiches. History of the Roast Beef Sandwich. The sandwich’s presence on the North Shore...
Researchers have begun using technology to study sand sharks by monitoring their movements in and around Duxbury Bay. According to the Duxbury Beach Reservation, this beautiful type of shark has made a comeback in New England waters. Sand tiger sharks have made a comeback in New England in the last...
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
Summer traffic in Gloucester has become so extreme in recent years that residents can't always get out of their driveways or run weekend errands in town. Overwhelmed with the onslaught of traffic to its well-known public beaches, the city started an online reservation system this season specifically for nonresidents to secure parking spaces. City leaders hope that tool will mitigate frustration for both residents and visiting beachgoers.
A nearly week-long heat wave that at points sent temperatures over 100 degrees broke overnight Monday, delivering needed relief to the scorched residents of Massachusetts. From Tuesday of last week through Monday, temperatures stayed defiantly in the 90s in many areas of the Bay State, while equally-persistent humidity made the heat feel even stronger. On Sunday — the heat wave’s final peak — Boston reached 100 degrees by mid-afternoon, a record for the date and the first time the city hit triple digits in more than a year, weather officials said.
