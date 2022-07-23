ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass State Gambling // Ken Averill Interview – (Hour 2) – 7/23/22

Cover picture for the articleThe guys talk to to Ken Averill, a Senior GameSense...

ABC6.com

Let’s Go Brandon store in North Attleborough closes doors

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Let’s Go Brandon store in North Attleborough will be closing its doors on Wednesday. The store’s name is derived from a tongue-in-cheek chant for opponents of President Biden opened in December. The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” is from a NASCAR race...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Massachusetts

Mark Wahlberg is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Massachusetts. FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Dorchester actor as Massachusetts' top choice. "With his brother’s help (Donnie [Wahlberg] was a member of New Kids on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Only Real SouthCoast Locals Know How To Pronounce These Town Names

Tourist season is well underway on the SouthCoast and there is one surefire way to know who is local and who is not: town name pronunciations. Yes, there are lots of tricky town names, street names and even food names around here and only those who are truly from the SouthCoast seem to know how to say them all correctly.
Turnto10.com

Baker to sign CROWN Act legislation in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to sign the CROWN Act on Tuesday that seeks to prohibit discrimination based on natural hairstyles in Massachusetts. The legislation, titled An Act Prohibiting Discrimination Based on Natural and Protective Hairstyles, seeks to protect hairstyles like braids locks, twists, Bantu knots, and others from discrimination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Happy Hour may return to Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An amendment to last week’s Economic development bill might just make you smile. The Commonwealth is one step closer to the return of Happy Hour. Last week’s economic development bill passed in the senate with a unanimous vote. Included in the massive $4.57...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Red tide has been 'detrimental to business,' says Massachusetts shellfish distributor

(The Center Square) – Massachusetts’ North Shore shellfish industry has been reeling under a red tide that makes clams and oysters toxic to humans. A population surge of microscopic plankton, red tide can occur naturally or be ignited artificially through interference such as runoff from chemical plants and lawn fertilizer. Shellfish harvested from a red tide contain a toxin called saxitoxin, one of the most potent toxins known to scientists, and can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning in humans if consumed, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

CROWN Act bill has been signed

Bills are making there way to the governor's desk as session is wrapping up for the year. Many attended a bill signing ceremony on Tuesday for the CROWN Act.
BOSTON, MA
lpgasmagazine.com

LPG Spotlight: Palmer Gas & Oil

When William E. Palmer opened a general store and post office in North Salem, New Hampshire, in the early 1900s, he was likely unaware of just how far his roots would grow. That business laid the foundation of what is now Palmer Gas & Oil, which opened in 1932 when William’s son-in-law, Charles A. Ermer, founded a kerosene and oil business.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Massachusetts Fisherman Catches a Baby Shark

Researchers have begun using technology to study sand sharks by monitoring their movements in and around Duxbury Bay. According to the Duxbury Beach Reservation, this beautiful type of shark has made a comeback in New England waters. Sand tiger sharks have made a comeback in New England in the last...
DUXBURY, MA
WSBS

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wgbh.org

Barriers at the Beach: People tussle over scarce access as sea levels and property values rise

Summer traffic in Gloucester has become so extreme in recent years that residents can't always get out of their driveways or run weekend errands in town. Overwhelmed with the onslaught of traffic to its well-known public beaches, the city started an online reservation system this season specifically for nonresidents to secure parking spaces. City leaders hope that tool will mitigate frustration for both residents and visiting beachgoers.
GLOUCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Heat wave breaks at last, bringing merciful highs in the low 80s to Massachusetts — but don’t celebrate for long

A nearly week-long heat wave that at points sent temperatures over 100 degrees broke overnight Monday, delivering needed relief to the scorched residents of Massachusetts. From Tuesday of last week through Monday, temperatures stayed defiantly in the 90s in many areas of the Bay State, while equally-persistent humidity made the heat feel even stronger. On Sunday — the heat wave’s final peak — Boston reached 100 degrees by mid-afternoon, a record for the date and the first time the city hit triple digits in more than a year, weather officials said.
BOSTON, MA

