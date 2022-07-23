ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Missing 61-year-old woman last seen in Northeast DC

By Anna Lunt
WJLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman...

WJLA

44-year-old man wanted for kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint in Northwest DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are looking for a 44-year-old man accused of an armed kidnapping of a woman in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said Marquez Parker of Northwest D.C. is wanted in reference to an armed kidnapping that occurred early Wednesday morning. Police said around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man that forced his girlfriend into a vehicle in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 10:41 p.m. to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue, in the Montebello area, for the shooting. There, they found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said. The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
#Metro Police
WUSA9

Police searching for missing Silver Spring teen

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is missing from Silver Spring and Montgomery County Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help to find him. According to the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, police are searching for Mervain Lance Cutler III. He was last seen on Monday, July 25, in the 14100 block of Yorkshire Woods Drive. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are not known at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

25-year-old dies after Metrobus, van and car crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A multiple-vehicle collision involving a Metrobus Sunday resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Silver Spring man. According to Montgomery County police, the crash took place at approximately 8:52 p.m. along New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. Detectives determined during their investigation that a white 2006...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Deadly crash has residents calling for change

Residents in a Prince George’s County community are fed up with people driving and crashing into their backyards.The latest collision occurred Tuesday after a car rammed into a tree on Elmhurst Street in District Heights, killing the driver. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan has the details!
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot while talking with friends, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Tuesday afternoon and walked into a local hospital seeking treatment, police said. According to police, just after 4:30, officers responded to a local hospital after a victim walked in. Once on scene, officers located a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Details Emerge After 12-Year-Old Driver Dies in Maryland Crash

A 12-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Columbia, Maryland, as she was behind the wheel early Sunday had been driving a man who lived with her family, police said. Josseline Molina-Rivas was the victim of the crash on Broken Land Parkway, Howard County police said in an update Monday.
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for Sixteen-Year-Old Missing From Rockville

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Rockville. Molina Villatoro was last seen on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., in the 4500 block of Falcon Ct.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Burglar Caught On Store Video Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a burglary that took place in the early hours on Saturday morning. This incident took place on the 3000 block of Naylor Road in Southeast, D.C.. The PD asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

District Heights Murder Suspect Arrested

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A man wanted for a July 20th murder has been arrested and charged. According to police, 20-year-old Daquon Parris of Bladensburg was charged with the murder of 34-year-old Tremayne Crawford of Suitland. Last Wednesday, at approximately 10:00 am, patrol officers were called to the 3300...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD

