Missing 61-year-old woman last seen in Northeast DC

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 10:41 p.m. to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue, in the Montebello area, for the shooting. There, they found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said. The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO