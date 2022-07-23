ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers coordinate effort to stop blacklisted Chinese firms from receiving U.S. tax dollars

By Casey Harper
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAjzx_0gqJP4VO00
Florida U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio (left) and Rick Scott Jacquelyn Martin / AP

(The Center Square) – Several Republican senators introduced new legislation this week that would prevent U.S. taxpayer dollars from going to certain Chinese firms.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the Turn Off the Tap Act along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. The bill would stop any federal funds from going to companies that have been blacklisted by the Department of Commerce’s Entity List and the Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine to discuss the deal and other matters. Blinken’s comments marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her lawsuit that attempted to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate 2021′s Independence Day. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past and the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks at the national memorial. “The bottom line is that we cannot change...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Rick Scott
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gun company CEOs tell Congress they’re not to blame for mass shootings

WASHINGTON — The CEOs of major gun manufacturing companies told a U.S. House panel on Wednesday that their production of AR-15-style guns did not contribute to recent mass shootings that left 29 people dead, and that the killings were due to the actions of individual shooters. Ahead of the hearing, the House Oversight & Reform […] The post Gun company CEOs tell Congress they’re not to blame for mass shootings appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Ex-US congressman from Indiana gets bail in stock cheat case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana can remain free on $250,000 bail as he awaits trial in a federal insider trading case, a judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman in Manhattan also ordered Stephen Buyer to stay in the continental United States while four counts of securities fraud are pending against him.
INDIANA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy