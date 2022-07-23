Lawmakers coordinate effort to stop blacklisted Chinese firms from receiving U.S. tax dollars

Florida U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio (left) and Rick Scott Jacquelyn Martin / AP

(The Center Square) – Several Republican senators introduced new legislation this week that would prevent U.S. taxpayer dollars from going to certain Chinese firms.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the Turn Off the Tap Act along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. The bill would stop any federal funds from going to companies that have been blacklisted by the Department of Commerce’s Entity List and the Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List.