COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Criminal Mischief. Police say this crime occurred in the area of Tyler Drive and Phyllis Drive early Tuesday morning. If you have any information on the person pictured below, and it leads to an arrest and prosecution, Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers will pay you up to $1,000 in cash.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO