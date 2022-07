LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Eighty-six years ago on Monday, Lincoln had its highest temperature ever, at 115 degrees. So far this year, Lincoln has only risen above 100 degrees twice. The first time was on June 13, when Lincoln got to 103 degrees, and the second time was Saturday, when the high was 102.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO