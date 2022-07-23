Three people hurt after Saturday morning crash in Northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Three people were hurt Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a parked car before hitting a tree, according to Columbia Police.

The crash happened on Hanover Blvd near Olympic Blvd. in Northeast Columbia just before 4 a.m.

The Columbia Fire Department says, three people were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but their current conditions are not known.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.