ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Three people hurt after Saturday morning crash in Northeast Columbia

By Erika McGuire
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5Ypy_0gqJOY7Y00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Three people were hurt Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a parked car before hitting a tree, according to Columbia Police.

The crash happened on Hanover Blvd near Olympic Blvd. in Northeast Columbia just before 4 a.m.

The Columbia Fire Department says, three people were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but their current conditions are not known.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rain causes morning crash on Highway 54 and Highway 179 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City police say this morning's rain caused a crash on Highway 179 and Highway 54 at 8:36 that caused minor injuries to two people. The driver, Mary Self, 41, of Osage Beach, was driving a 2014 Toyota Rav4 northbound on Highway 54 when she lost control due to the rain and went off the side of the road and overturned, according to the crash report.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Former Hallsville mayor dies in Sunday crash

HALLSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) The former mayor of Hallsville died Sunday after a crash on Highway 124. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the crash happened between Gano Chance Road and Union Church Road just after nine on Sunday. Troopers said 73-year-old Carl South from Hallsville was driving when...
HALLSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMZU

Head on collision leads to multiple injuries

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A head on collision on Highway 50 causes multiple injuries for those involved. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:18 a.m., east of MO-135. Westbound driver, 23-year-old Tyler C. Woods, of Lee’s Summit, crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Anna C. Buchanan, of Sedalia, head on.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Hallsville man killed in single vehicle crash on Highway 124

HALLSVILLE, MO. (KMIZ) A Hallsville was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning after crashing his car into a tree on Highway 64. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, 73-year-old Carl M. South crashed on Highway 124 between Gano Chance road and Union Church road at 9:05 a.m.
HALLSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Columbia Police
krcgtv.com

Crash shut down busy Jefferson City intersection Friday morning

A three-vehicle crash shut down Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City on Friday morning. A press release from Jefferson City Police Lt. Dave Williams states that the crash happened Friday at 6:54 am in the 500 block of Missouri Boulevard. According to the release, Kayla A. Morgan, 28, of Jefferson City,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
krcgtv.com

Section of West Worley in Columbia to close for road work

The City of Columbia will close part of West Worley Street on Tuesday. Public works street crews will shut down the road from Park DeVille Drive to 200 feet to the west. Crews will repair a section of pavement and install signal bases for a pedestrian crosswalk. The work will...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City fire believed to have started in a trash can

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire believed to have started in a trash can. Crews responded to the 900 block of 4th Street just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire showing from the front of the commuter parking lot...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Several roads closed, vehicles abandoned due to flooding in Mexico

Several roads close and several cars end up partially under water due to heavy rains in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety announced this morning that Green Boulevard, Fairground and Elmwood were all closed due to flooding. South Clark was also closed for some time. During that time, four vehicles became stranded in the flood waters, and one vehicle ran into a ditch after missing a turn due to low visibility from heavy rain. There were no injuries and all the vehicles were eventually towed.
MEXICO, MO
ktvo.com

2 injured when pickup plows into Macon diner

MACON, Mo. — Two people were injured Friday when a pickup truck accidentally plowed through the side of a northeast Missouri diner. It happened around 10 a.m. at the Star 63 Family Restaurant on Highway 63 in Macon. The business posted on its Facebook page Friday that there had...
MACON, MO
KMZU

Moberly man accused of trafficking fentanyl

MOBERLY – A Moberly man is charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop Monday. Moberly Chief of Police Troy Link says officers initiated a stop on a vehicle driven by Corey Freese after receiving citizen complaints of someone driving poorly around North Morley and Taylor Street. Officers pulled Freese over and made contact with him in the 700 block of Vincil Street. According to the news release, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy