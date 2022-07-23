ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge rejects Robert Morss's request to drop some charges related to January 6

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Judge denies local 1/6 rioters request to dismiss some charges 00:22

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A federal judge has rejected a local man's attempt to get some of the charges against him from January 6 dropped.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , 29-year-old Rober Morss will face trial on 53 counts.

He was allegedly part of a group that stormed the Capitol and assaulted the police.

Morss briefly worked as a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District.

Joe D
4d ago

Well, we know his teaching career is over, and he should have thought about this whole situation before a loss his mind and participated in an act to overthrow the government, he took ( bad advice for a Twice impeach 1 Term loser ) so the judge should hit him with every law he broke.

Darryl Riles
3d ago

One question to all those Trumpers who are in jail, have lost their jobs and families, destroyed their reputations and relationships....where's your Messiah now?

David Gonzales
3d ago

Even as a kid we all know right from wrong. But unlike a child we as adults should have known the consequences involved for the wrongs you committed. Hopefully as an adult we grow from this experience, protesting peacefully is legal but the cheeto who riled you the followers was counting on your compassion to do the job he couldn't do himself. He used you like everyone else you were expendable. No glory no recognition not even an attempt to get you out of jail. That was his contribution to his loyal followers. Live and learn through lesson life gives.😢😢😢😢

