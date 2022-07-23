Federal judge rejects Robert Morss's request to drop some charges related to January 6
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A federal judge has rejected a local man's attempt to get some of the charges against him from January 6 dropped.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , 29-year-old Rober Morss will face trial on 53 counts.
He was allegedly part of a group that stormed the Capitol and assaulted the police.
Morss briefly worked as a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District.
