Federal judge rejects Robert Morss's request to drop some charges related to January 6

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A federal judge has rejected a local man's attempt to get some of the charges against him from January 6 dropped.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , 29-year-old Rober Morss will face trial on 53 counts.

He was allegedly part of a group that stormed the Capitol and assaulted the police.

Morss briefly worked as a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District.