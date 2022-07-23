Malmstrom AFB Fire Department responds to Sand Coulee VFD to help with fire

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every month we highlight a person or a business who is going above and beyond to help their neighbors in the Treasure State. July's Good Samaritan is a Verizon-Cellular Plus as they are helping parents and students kick the school year off right. The first day...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the November 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old son. District Court Judge Elizabeth Best handed down the sentence Tuesday to 33-year-old Emilio Renova Sr. Judge Best sentenced Stephanie Grace Byington to at least 30 […]
HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds staff prepares for start of 61st Last Chance Stampede and Fair on Wednesday July 27th. Fairground officials say it has been a over a year of effort. "All of a sudden, It's here. A week ago, it felt like it was a...
Rib and Chop House, of Finally Restaurant Group, has signed a lease to open a restaurant in Great Falls. The company is planning a restaurant at 21 3rd St. N with more than 5,000-sqaure-feet, 225 seats, including a 1,200-square-foot patio with seating for 40. The company will remodel the ground...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at its Montana stores on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program gathers donations from employees, customers and vendor partners to help families get their children ready for school.
Over the last few weeks, we’ve been asked about several rumors related to restaurants and development. Some of them are eerily similar and some we’ve heard for years. Yes, we know of a few others but are not yet able to confirm or deny with certainty from reliable sources. When we can, we’ll report it.
Two people have been charged in separate incidents that led to a police presence at or near the First United Methodist Church downtown on July 8. Several people asked The Electric about the incidents since they said they saw multiple officers and police tape across the area. According to court...
GREAT FALLS — Montana Western is the preseason favorite to win the 2022 Frontier Conference football championship in a poll of the league’s head football coaches. Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College tied for second in the balloting. College of Idaho finished fourth followed by Montana Tech, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon and MSU-Northern.
The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer. At about 03:49 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. The investigation resulted in what the GFPD said is an "officer involved shooting."
