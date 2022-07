The Cortland Farmer’s Market has moved due to the ongoing construction on Main Street, but is still going strong in its 45th year. Carla Plunkett, of the Town of Virgil, has taken on the role of market manager this year. According to Plunkett, the Farmer’s Market will remain at its current location on Court Street for the next two years. It can be found directly in front of Grace and Holy Spirit Church.

