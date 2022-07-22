Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney Hails Bannon Conviction

WASHINGTON (AP) —Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The...
Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume hasn’t been shy when it comes to criticizing the January 6 committee, regularly saying it’s a "partisan" group that had all of its members selected by Democrats. "I’ve covered Washington for more than 50 years, including 11 years covering Congress specifically....
Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
A GOP senator from Wyoming said Rep. Liz Cheney has "a lot of work to do" to win her upcoming primary. Cheney's position on the Jan. 6 panel has earned her GOP disdain and support from Democratic voters. However, "there's really not that many Democrats out there," Wyoming GOP Sen....
So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
Adam Kinzinger says he felt "dirty" after voting for Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Kinzinger, who has become a vocal Trump critic, said he was thinking about his district at the time. "It's not something I can square away in my soul fully," he recently told The Washington Post.
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
WASHINGTON - After helping police barricade the doors at the back of the House chamber, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., saw the commotion at another door as an officer pulled out his gun to warn rioters not to break in. "If they breach that door, we're going to engage them really...
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke aims to flip the governor's mansion in Texas blue, but with just about four months to the midterm election on November 8, polls show he is facing an uphill battle against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. O'Rourke, a former representative for Texas' 16th District, significantly increased...
Adam Schiff in a new book said "there are two hundred Elise Stefaniks" in the House GOP caucus. In "Thank You for Your Servitude," Mark Leibovich detailed Trump's influence over the party. Schiff said the recent paths taken by Liz Cheney and Elise Stefanik reveal a lot about the GOP.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) A Colorado election clerk who was indicted on 10 criminal counts has said that Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., "encouraged" her to commit the alleged crimes.
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […]
Eighteen Republican lawmakers in a Monday vote opposed Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The vote passed easily, but "nay" voters included several far-right GOP members. The House vote was symbolic; the US portion of the approval process takes place in the Senate.
Romney criticized Democratic efforts to boost GOP candidates who've questioned the 2020 election. "It's not illegal but it sure is stupid," the Utah senator told The Huffington Post on Tuesday. Democrats have elevated several candidates that they feel will falter in the general election.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) makes January 6 front and center of her debate last night. Already in a tough battle for reelection in Wyoming, former Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh joins New Day to discuss why Cheney is applauded by GOP elites but will probably get voted out of office by voters.
The House Republican Conference on Thursday deleted a tweet taking aim at Jan. 6 select committee witness Sarah Matthews after receiving backlash on social media over its decision to go after the Republican staffer.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington presiding over a U.S. House committee comprised largely of Democrats intent on exposing former President Donald Trump’s attack on democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. As the cowboy fest roared back home, Cheney railed against Trump’s failures. “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office,” she said during Thursday’s hearing. Dean Finnerty, a rancher from Wheatland competing in the steer wrestling competition, was not moved.
