Mississippi State

With public’s help, deputies arrest 3, recover ATVs stolen in 2 Mississippi counties

By Natchez Democrat Staff
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Deputies, with the help of the public, were recently able to recover several ATVs that were reported stolen in Adams and Franklin counties over the past few weeks and arrested three individuals.

ACSO has charged 18-year-old Kameron Singleton and 21-year-old Kevin Shelton Jr. each with four counts of grand larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Javari Blanton, age 16, had been charged with possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Blanton was out on bond from an aggravated assault charge prior to this arrest, authorities said.

Nearly all of the stolen ATVs were recovered and investigators are still trying to locate additional ATVs that were reported stolen, according to a news release Friday.

This investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with additional information regarding a stolen ATV should contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 446-8333.

Jon Jon
4d ago

Someone tell me these are good boys! Someone tell me how it's Someone else's fault and how the cops were somehow wrong! Some tell their mommas!

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

