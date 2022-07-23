ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medora, IL

Mortensens mark 50th anniversary

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEDORA – Reid and Marsha (Sever) Mortensen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 7. The couple were married on July 7, 1972 in Mesa, Arizona. They have six children:...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Funeral plans for beloved bakery owner killed in crash

ALTON, Ill. – Funeral arrangements have been set for an Alton, Illinois business owner who was killed in a bus crash while on vacation in Jamaica earlier this month. The owner of “My Just Desserts” in downtown Alton, Yvonne Campbell, was on vacation with her twin sister Evelyn Campbell, her daughter, nieces, and their friends. […]
ALTON, IL
Slate

“Am I Going to Get Arrested if I Come to Illinois?”

This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The second installment...
ILLINOIS STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Eric Schmitt Filmed Ad at Kirkwood Restaurant Without Permission

A Kirkwood breakfast and lunch mainstay is speaking out on social media this morning after what they say was Senate candidate Eric Schmitt's unauthorized use of their business in a campaign commercial. Spencer's Grill, which has been in the heart of downtown Kirkwood for 75 years, appears briefly in two...
KIRKWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
State
Idaho State
City
Alton, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Medora, IL
State
Utah State
WDTN

Catastrophic flood event for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WDTN) — Parts of St. Louis, Missouri, and surrounding communities were under water Tuesday morning, as a historic flooding event unfolded. Thunderstorms dumped 3.5 inches per hour over the same locations causing high water in many communities. As of 7 a.m., around a foot of rain has come down in areas just northwest of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Resident Fights to Remove Trees at Bellerive Park

Doc Osia used to sit in Bellerive Park all the time. Atop a bluff, the park overlooks the Mississippi River. From one of the park's eight benches, Osia would watch the river run, the boats pass and the birds fly. A self-described “bird lover" and "an amateur bird watcher,” Osia...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife#St George#Cibolo#Allstate
timesnewspapers.com

Beautify Your Home Inside And Out With Trost Plastics

Since 1988, Trost Plastics has been a family-owned business, dedicated to serving the entire St. Louis Metro area. Trost’s mission is to custom build and install superior-quality fencing, decking, and other outdoor enhancements that will protect and beautify homes and businesses — both inside and out. Trost’s vinyl...
COLUMBIA, IL
KISS 106

Incredible Illinois Home For Sale is Straight Out of A Fairytale

Attention all kings and queens. There is a castle-like home for sale in Illinois if you are looking to downsize. This home located in Springfield, Illinois looks like it came out of a fairytale book. Just from the photos, you can see how grand this home really is. from the stonework outside and all of the bright colors inside, this really is a home grand enough for a king and queen. The house is known as Yates Mansion and has been added to the United States Department of Interior Register of Historic Places in 1988.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KIX 105.7

This St. Louis Mansion Could Be Right Out of a Movie

Did you know there are $5 million dollar mansions in Missouri? I didn't. I don't know why it surprises me, there are plenty of estates, mansions, and homes worth a million or more, so it shouldn't have. This particular mansion on Old Warson Road in St. Louis located on almost 5 acres secluded by lots of trees with a long gated driveway looks like it could be right out of a Hollywood movie.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Relationships
wgel.com

Two Injured In Accident With Schwann’s Truck

A two vehicle crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. last Friday at the junction of Illinois Rt. 127 and Illinois Rt. 140 near Patriot’s Park. According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, a SUV unit driven by Kenneth Vollintine of Panama was southbound on Rt. 127, approaching a stop sign. It was reported the Vollintine unit allegedly struck a Schwann’s Home Delivery truck, driven by Matthew Holmes of Livingston.
BOND COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

St. Louis man charged in Wood River crimes

A 19-year-old St. Louis man is being held in the Wood River Jail, accused of a number of crimes tied to vehicle burglaries in the area. Arion M. Thurman is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, and five counts of Burglary. At about...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX4 News Kansas City

Photos show major flash flooding in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man killed in a motorcycle crash in Jersey County

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Jersey County, Illinois Saturday. Police said the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 100 near one mile north of Mill Street in Elsah. According to police, a 26-year-old male driver from Lebanon, Illinois made a left on the roadway and struck a guardrail. The victim’s motorcycle crossed the road before resting in a ditch.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man killed in car-vs-wheelchair collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday that a 68-year-old man from Springfield died last week after his motorized wheelchair was hit by a car. The collision happened on Clear Lake Avenue last Wednesday. County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the deceased as Terry Tippett and said he died from multiple blunt […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy