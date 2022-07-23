Mortensens mark 50th anniversary

Attention all kings and queens. There is a castle-like home for sale in Illinois if you are looking to downsize. This home located in Springfield, Illinois looks like it came out of a fairytale book. Just from the photos, you can see how grand this home really is. from the stonework outside and all of the bright colors inside, this really is a home grand enough for a king and queen. The house is known as Yates Mansion and has been added to the United States Department of Interior Register of Historic Places in 1988.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO