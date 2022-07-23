ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Player Profile: Dylan Parham #48 | TE

By Erick Trickel
Next up is an undrafted tight end in Dylan Parham.

The Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant and made multiple moves to bolster their tight end room in response. The Broncos signed Eric Tomlinson, drafted Greg Dulcich, and re-signed Eric Saubert.

Unfortunately, there isn't much room on the Broncos' roster for an undrafted rookie tight end unless he is a complete surprise in training camp. That's the hill Dylan Parham is facing.

Parham is a rookie who didn't get talked about much during the draft cycle (not to be confused with the offensive guard out of Memphis with the same name). So, making the roster seems unlikely, but can he make a push for the practice squad?

Let's take a look at his resume.

College Career

Parham attended North Carolina State and originally arrived as a quarterback. After the 2016 season, he made the switch to tight end.

While at NC State, Parham played 835 snaps on offense over five years. He missed a lot of action due to injuries.

There wasn't much exposure to Parham due to how little he played. He has 12 catches on 18 targets in his career and is still learning to be a tight end.

Draft

While Parham showed potential and athleticism, he didn't play much football. So with his limited exposure, it isn't surprising that he went undrafted.

2022 Outlook

The Broncos have five tight ends fighting for what is likely four roster spots at the tight end position. Parham is not part of that group but is fighting for a practice squad spot.

If Parham wants to make the practice squad and the Broncos want to keep him there, the main competition is fellow undrafted rookie Rodney Williams. All Parham can do is stay healthy and make the most of the opportunities he gets when it comes to training camp reps, and preseason snaps.

