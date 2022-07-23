ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?

By Emily Morgan
 4 days ago
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”

The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets paid more, Ripa or Seacrest?

Beginning a decade ago in 2012, Ripa co-hosted the show alongside football legend Michael Strahan. However, the show got flipped on its head in 2017 when it announced that it was saying goodbye to Strahan and hello to the “American Idol” host.

Since the show has been known as “LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan,” the charismatic Seacrest has proven to be an excellent fit.

However, by the time Seacrest joined the show, he already had more than enough on his plate. Beyond hosting one of America’s most popular singing competitions, he also had been a radio host for years. In addition, he also had several behind-the-scenes projects.

With such a busy schedule, it makes perfect sense that Seacrest got paid a hefty amount for his talk show host duties. In fact, according to Forbes, the 47-year-old is paid $10 million a year to co-host “LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan.”

As for Ripa, long before she stepped onto the scene, Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford hosted the same talk show. Once Gifford parted ways with the show, producers were left scrambling for her replacement.

After a lengthy audition process, producers pegged Ripa for the gig.

Currently, Ripa has co-hosted the show since 2001. During her tenure on the show, Ripa worked alongside Philbin, Strahan, and now Seacrest. While several people have come and gone, Ripa has been a familiar face on the talk show for the last 20 years.

Fans theorize Kelly Ripa might leave “Live!”

In typical jobs, most employees can expect to receive pay increases the longer they stay in the same position. But unfortunately, when it comes to the entertainment industry, that’s not always the case.

Despite this, Ripa has proven to add to the show’s success, and the network would have a tough time justifying not paying her a hefty salary.

Fortunately, ABC has learned how valuable Ripa is to “Live!” According to reports, the 51-year-old is paid $22 million yearly to sit in the c-host chair. This news shows that Ripa is paid $12 million more annually than Seacrest.

However, some eagle-eyed fans theorize Ripa may be gearing up to say goodbye to the show. After the 4th of July weekend, she debuted her new ABC game show, “Generation Gap,” as juniors and seniors pair up to answer pop culture questions.

Although she hasn’t come out to announce her departure, it seems like Ripa is taking some time away from “Live!”

