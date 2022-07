A Princeton woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 69 Monday morning. Caldwell County Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies responded to the wreck at the 81-mile marker shortly after 11:45 a.m. Sheriff Noel says his investigation determined 68-year old Rebecca Merrick was traveling north on I-69 when she attempted to exit the interstate and, for an unknown reason, she lost control of her pickup truck and ran off the left side of the off-ramp. He says Merrick overcorrected, causing the truck to hit an embankment on the right side.

PRINCETON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO