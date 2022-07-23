ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's Important I Work Harder Than Everyone Else' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea's Pre-season

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Chelsea have had a contrasting start to their pre-season tour of the United States, with one win and one loss under their belts, but results can feel like a formality as players like Ben Chilwell soak up post-injury minutes.

The fullback suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament injury in November of last year during their Champions League fixture versus Juventus, and has been handled with care since his repairing surgery.

Chilwell in action versus Club America.  IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The England international has made the most out of a full pre-season with Thomas Tuchel's squad, uninterrupted by covid-related obstacles, and is feeling the benefits after such a long time out.

"When the boys came back in I felt sharp and fit and ready to go and that's continued now. So I'm very happy and looking forward to hopefully starting the season on a strong note. Hopefully we can have a great season together," he told Chelsea FC.

"All pre-seasons are pretty important but coming off the back of the injury I've had, it's important I work harder than everyone else, to make sure I'm ready when the season starts."

The fullback still managed to celebrate with Chelsea after their CWC victory.  IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Chelsea's war with penalty shootouts followed them into the summer, after they lost to Charlotte FC following a 1-1 draw, but the 25-year-old won't let them dim his own confidence when shooting from the spot.

When asked about the pressure of taking a penalty, he said: "I enjoy it. The pressure has got to be on someone and we've got a lot of personalities in our team who are quite happy to step up. If I'm ever asked I always put my hand up and say that I’m confident to take that one."

It is perhaps expected that a player who can return from such a major injury with so much faith in himself, would also be able to keep his cool in other intense situations - something that will come in handy this weekend when they face Arsenal in the Florida Cup.

Chilwell taking on Bukayo Saka in 2020.  IMAGO / PA Images

"Whether it's pre-season or not, matches against Arsenal are a rivalry and we want to win," he said. The match kicks off at 1:00am BST on Saturday 24th of July.

