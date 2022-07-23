ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 34, dead after shooting at Logan Square party

By Melissa Espana
WGN News
 4 days ago
CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting at a party in Logan Square.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the head after a fight broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

No one has been taken into custody.

