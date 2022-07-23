PHOTOS – Trigg County Golf at the Daviess County Invitational

For more than 30 years, Trigg County’s Sharon Butts has been well established in the ongoings of local and regional economic development. Those years of service were recently recognized at a high level, when the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council associate director returned to her desk — only to find an ornate press release and etched hardware noting she’d been named to Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government.

