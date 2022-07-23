PHOTOS – Trigg County Golf at the Daviess County Invitational

The Hopkinsville boys golf team didn’t figure in the team score with only three golfers on Monday at the Henderson County Invitational, with Joey Falco going lowest for the Tigers. Falco shot a 77, eight strokes back of Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds in 1st place. Falco improved on the...
The Trigg County boys golf team earned 3rd place at Monday’s Henderson County Invitational on the strength of a 1-2 finish by Hunter and Haydon Reynolds. The Wildcats shot a 326, one shot back of 2nd-place Ohio County and trailing 1st-place McCracken County’s 314. Hunter fired a 69...
After a winless Saturday at the Bluegrass State Games in Lexington, the Hopkinsville boys soccer team bounced back with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Carroll County in the finale on Sunday. Senior Gabe Harton’s excellent play in the midfield was a constant for the Tigers all weekend, and before the...
When Caldwell County senior Sydney McKinney isn’t turning flips with the CCHS cheerleaders, she’s busy in the classroom or volunteering her time for worthy causes. McKinney carries a 4.0 GPA and recently returned from Governor’s Scholars. McKinney is a Dual Credit Student. She will graduate Gen-Ed certified,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire expected to work his last day as sheriff on Friday, July 29. But, in a letter to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office staff and taxpayers sent Monday, McGuire says he now plans to stay on as sheriff until a least Aug. 31.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Those heading back to class in Hopkins County soon are invited to a Back to School Night. It’s at the Career and Technology Center on Patriot Drive. That’s Tuesday night from 4 to 6. Parents and students will have the chance to learn...
The Helping Hands Organization will coordinate with Feeding Kentucky to provide produce to those in need Wednesday morning. Helping Hands Chairman K.G. Ariagno says the truck will be filled with needed food for people in the community. Ariagno says the truck is scheduled to arrive mid-morning. She adds the produce...
The Green River District Health Department says 1,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in its seven-county western Kentucky district over the past week. Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were reported:. Daviess County: 406 new positive cases. Hancock County: 30 new positive cases. Henderson County:...
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders are on scene of a crash in Henderson County. Dispatch tells us it happened along Race Track Road this evening. Police say the crash happened due to a mechanical issue. According to HPD, the driver of the truck lost control after his clutch gave out. The truck hopped a […]
A truck driver was injured in an accident Sunday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 55-year old Ejub Cavka of Bowling Green had been southbound near the 11 mile-marker when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch. Cavka...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools announced they will be holding an Active Shooter Threat Response Training for their staff on Wednesday. School officials say the sessions will be held throughout the day at Deer Park Elementary School. The training is closed to the public for safety and security measures.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Monday was a big day for the students and staff at Jefferson Elementary in Henderson as they celebrated its grand opening. Students and staff finally got a look at the school before it officially opens. The principal of Jefferson Elementary says she thinks everyday is great...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new season of a show on Paramount+ is now streaming. It’s called Never Seen Again and features stories of people who have gone missing. Episode four features a local case, the disappearance of Heather Teague. She went missing in 1995 from Newburgh Beach. Kentucky...
A locally owned retail butcher shop with custom processing recently opened in Muhlenberg County. Farmstead Butcher Block will hold its Grand Opening on Friday, July 29th, 2022. It's safe to say that I could NEVER be a vegetarian. For one thing, I only like potatoes, corn, and tomatoes. So, it...
For more than 30 years, Trigg County’s Sharon Butts has been well established in the ongoings of local and regional economic development. Those years of service were recently recognized at a high level, when the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council associate director returned to her desk — only to find an ornate press release and etched hardware noting she’d been named to Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government.
Ethan Weatherspoon leaves Caldwell County after helping to set four school records this spring for the Tiger track team. Weatherspoon will continue his track running at Centre College. He owns the school records for both the 100-meter dash (10.92 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (22.48 seconds). Weatherspoon also help set...
Tuesday marks the start of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair in Madisonville, Kentucky. On the first day of the fair, gates will open at 5 p.m. with rides starting at 5:30 p.m. Besides rides, the festivities planned for the fair's first day include the Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant, a Karaoke...
Taking the cue from their musical name, the Full Count Rhythm felt the part of a Go-Gos song from the 1980’s Tuesday night. Full Count certainly had “the beat” as they rolled past the Hoptown Hoppers 9-1 at Hopkinsville High School, completing the two-game sweep of the best-of-three series and moving the Rhythm into the OVL championship series.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is leading an effort with health departments across the state and several health-related organizations to hold COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics at 16 locations. A press release says many of the clinics will offer gift cards provided by the Kentucky Association of […]
