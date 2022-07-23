ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS – Trigg County Golf at the Daviess County Invitational

By Scott Brown
yoursportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Trigg County opened its golf season Friday with...

www.yoursportsedge.com

yoursportsedge.com

Falco Paces Three Hoptown Golfers at Henderson Invitational

The Hopkinsville boys golf team didn’t figure in the team score with only three golfers on Monday at the Henderson County Invitational, with Joey Falco going lowest for the Tigers. Falco shot a 77, eight strokes back of Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds in 1st place. Falco improved on the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Caldwell County’s Sydney McKinney

When Caldwell County senior Sydney McKinney isn’t turning flips with the CCHS cheerleaders, she’s busy in the classroom or volunteering her time for worthy causes. McKinney carries a 4.0 GPA and recently returned from Governor’s Scholars. McKinney is a Dual Credit Student. She will graduate Gen-Ed certified,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Back to School Night in Hopkins Co. happening Tuesday

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Those heading back to class in Hopkins County soon are invited to a Back to School Night. It’s at the Career and Technology Center on Patriot Drive. That’s Tuesday night from 4 to 6. Parents and students will have the chance to learn...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Produce Truck In Trigg County Wednesday Morning

The Helping Hands Organization will coordinate with Feeding Kentucky to provide produce to those in need Wednesday morning. Helping Hands Chairman K.G. Ariagno says the truck will be filled with needed food for people in the community. Ariagno says the truck is scheduled to arrive mid-morning. She adds the produce...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

1,002 new positive COVID cases reported in local Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department says 1,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in its seven-county western Kentucky district over the past week. Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were reported:. Daviess County: 406 new positive cases. Hancock County: 30 new positive cases. Henderson County:...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Police respond to wild crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders are on scene of a crash in Henderson County. Dispatch tells us it happened along Race Track Road this evening. Police say the crash happened due to a mechanical issue. According to HPD, the driver of the truck lost control after his clutch gave out. The truck hopped a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Bowling Green man injured in Parkway accident

A truck driver was injured in an accident Sunday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 55-year old Ejub Cavka of Bowling Green had been southbound near the 11 mile-marker when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch. Cavka...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Active shooter training to be practiced in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools announced they will be holding an Active Shooter Threat Response Training for their staff on Wednesday. School officials say the sessions will be held throughout the day at Deer Park Elementary School. The training is closed to the public for safety and security measures.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Henderson residents celebrate new Jefferson Elementary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Monday was a big day for the students and staff at Jefferson Elementary in Henderson as they celebrated its grand opening. Students and staff finally got a look at the school before it officially opens. The principal of Jefferson Elementary says she thinks everyday is great...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Paramount+ show highlights Henderson missing persons case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new season of a show on Paramount+ is now streaming. It’s called Never Seen Again and features stories of people who have gone missing. Episode four features a local case, the disappearance of Heather Teague. She went missing in 1995 from Newburgh Beach. Kentucky...
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Butts Named Among Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women

For more than 30 years, Trigg County’s Sharon Butts has been well established in the ongoings of local and regional economic development. Those years of service were recently recognized at a high level, when the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council associate director returned to her desk — only to find an ornate press release and etched hardware noting she’d been named to Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Ethan Weatherspoon

Ethan Weatherspoon leaves Caldwell County after helping to set four school records this spring for the Tiger track team. Weatherspoon will continue his track running at Centre College. He owns the school records for both the 100-meter dash (10.92 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (22.48 seconds). Weatherspoon also help set...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair starts Tuesday

Tuesday marks the start of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair in Madisonville, Kentucky. On the first day of the fair, gates will open at 5 p.m. with rides starting at 5:30 p.m. Besides rides, the festivities planned for the fair's first day include the Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant, a Karaoke...
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Full Count Ends Hoppers Season with 9-1 Playoff Win

Taking the cue from their musical name, the Full Count Rhythm felt the part of a Go-Gos song from the 1980’s Tuesday night. Full Count certainly had “the beat” as they rolled past the Hoptown Hoppers 9-1 at Hopkinsville High School, completing the two-game sweep of the best-of-three series and moving the Rhythm into the OVL championship series.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza at Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is leading an effort with health departments across the state and several health-related organizations to hold COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics at 16 locations. A press release says many of the clinics will offer gift cards provided by the Kentucky Association of […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY

