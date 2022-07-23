VIDEO – Hunter Reynolds on Pushing Through to Win Opener

Taking the cue from their musical name, the Full Count Rhythm felt the part of a Go-Gos song from the 1980’s Tuesday night. Full Count certainly had “the beat” as they rolled past the Hoptown Hoppers 9-1 at Hopkinsville High School, completing the two-game sweep of the best-of-three series and moving the Rhythm into the OVL championship series.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO