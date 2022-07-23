ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

VIDEO – Hunter Reynolds on Pushing Through to Win Opener

By Scott Brown
yoursportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrigg County’s Hunter Reynolds overcame the heat and a...

www.yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Marshall County Invitational Boys’ Golf

The Marshall County Invitational was played Tuesday at Calvert City Golf and Country Club. The guys took advantage of cloudy and cooler conditions in the morning round. Check out some of the action in this YSE photo gallery. Marshall Invitational.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Falco Paces Three Hoptown Golfers at Henderson Invitational

The Hopkinsville boys golf team didn’t figure in the team score with only three golfers on Monday at the Henderson County Invitational, with Joey Falco going lowest for the Tigers. Falco shot a 77, eight strokes back of Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds in 1st place. Falco improved on the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Full Count Ends Hoppers Season with 9-1 Playoff Win

Taking the cue from their musical name, the Full Count Rhythm felt the part of a Go-Gos song from the 1980’s Tuesday night. Full Count certainly had “the beat” as they rolled past the Hoptown Hoppers 9-1 at Hopkinsville High School, completing the two-game sweep of the best-of-three series and moving the Rhythm into the OVL championship series.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
County
Trigg County, KY
Trigg County, KY
Sports
Daviess County, KY
Sports
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Brody Williams Presented Johnny Bench Award

After the announcement was made in late June, Lyon County’s Brody Williams was officially recognized Tuesday as one of the two best catchers in Kentucky. Williams was formally presented the Johnny Bench Award during a ceremony at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Williams finished his senior season in 2022...
LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Ethan Weatherspoon

Ethan Weatherspoon leaves Caldwell County after helping to set four school records this spring for the Tiger track team. Weatherspoon will continue his track running at Centre College. He owns the school records for both the 100-meter dash (10.92 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (22.48 seconds). Weatherspoon also help set...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Caldwell County’s Sydney McKinney

When Caldwell County senior Sydney McKinney isn’t turning flips with the CCHS cheerleaders, she’s busy in the classroom or volunteering her time for worthy causes. McKinney carries a 4.0 GPA and recently returned from Governor’s Scholars. McKinney is a Dual Credit Student. She will graduate Gen-Ed certified,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

KYTC bringing pop-up driver licensing office to Elkton Aug. 4

Todd County residents needing to renew their driver’s license or to obtain a REAL ID won’t have to leave Elkton to get it done if they can wait for a pop-up event on Thursday, August 4. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says it’ll be at the Todd County Courthouse on...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Golf
Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Winkler Takes to the National Stage in All-Star Game

Christian County High graduate Pickle Winkler was on the national stage Sunday night as one of 40 players in the Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game in Kokomo, Indiana. Winkler was one of 40 future Division-1 players from the Class of 2022 selected for the contest that was shown on ESPNU. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Bowling Green man injured in Parkway accident

A truck driver was injured in an accident Sunday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 55-year old Ejub Cavka of Bowling Green had been southbound near the 11 mile-marker when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch. Cavka...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Produce Truck In Trigg County Wednesday Morning

The Helping Hands Organization will coordinate with Feeding Kentucky to provide produce to those in need Wednesday morning. Helping Hands Chairman K.G. Ariagno says the truck will be filled with needed food for people in the community. Ariagno says the truck is scheduled to arrive mid-morning. She adds the produce...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash

A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Bradley Turner was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a ditch causing the car to overturn coming to a rest on its top.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Butts Named Among Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women

For more than 30 years, Trigg County’s Sharon Butts has been well established in the ongoings of local and regional economic development. Those years of service were recently recognized at a high level, when the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council associate director returned to her desk — only to find an ornate press release and etched hardware noting she’d been named to Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Farmers Need To Monitor Corn Kernels For Drought Impact

Farmers need to take a close look at this year’s corn crop to determine the impact of the extended hot weather and dry conditions on the crop. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futrell says it is important for corn farmers to take a close look at some of the ears of corn in their fields.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Report of shots fired in Calloway pursuit

A report into our newsroom indicates a pursuit along State Line Road in Calloway County has brought a large police presence into the area. According to reports, shots were fired and a suspect allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area in the Coleman Branch Road area, following an attempted traffic stop. Deputies from Marshall County and Kentucky State Police troopers are assisting with the search.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

