VIDEO – Hunter Reynolds on Pushing Through to Win Opener

The Marshall County Invitational was played Tuesday at Calvert City Golf and Country Club. The guys took advantage of cloudy and cooler conditions in the morning round. Check out some of the action in this YSE photo gallery. Marshall Invitational.
The Trigg County boys golf team earned 3rd place at Monday’s Henderson County Invitational on the strength of a 1-2 finish by Hunter and Haydon Reynolds. The Wildcats shot a 326, one shot back of 2nd-place Ohio County and trailing 1st-place McCracken County’s 314. Hunter fired a 69...
The Hopkinsville boys golf team didn’t figure in the team score with only three golfers on Monday at the Henderson County Invitational, with Joey Falco going lowest for the Tigers. Falco shot a 77, eight strokes back of Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds in 1st place. Falco improved on the...
Taking the cue from their musical name, the Full Count Rhythm felt the part of a Go-Gos song from the 1980’s Tuesday night. Full Count certainly had “the beat” as they rolled past the Hoptown Hoppers 9-1 at Hopkinsville High School, completing the two-game sweep of the best-of-three series and moving the Rhythm into the OVL championship series.
After the announcement was made in late June, Lyon County’s Brody Williams was officially recognized Tuesday as one of the two best catchers in Kentucky. Williams was formally presented the Johnny Bench Award during a ceremony at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Williams finished his senior season in 2022...
Ethan Weatherspoon leaves Caldwell County after helping to set four school records this spring for the Tiger track team. Weatherspoon will continue his track running at Centre College. He owns the school records for both the 100-meter dash (10.92 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (22.48 seconds). Weatherspoon also help set...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair is back, and with a brand new midway featuring exciting new rides. The fair starts Thursday, July 28, and continues through Aug. 6 at the Clarksville Speedway. There will be something going on every day for everyone to enjoy. Midway...
When Caldwell County senior Sydney McKinney isn’t turning flips with the CCHS cheerleaders, she’s busy in the classroom or volunteering her time for worthy causes. McKinney carries a 4.0 GPA and recently returned from Governor’s Scholars. McKinney is a Dual Credit Student. She will graduate Gen-Ed certified,...
A locally owned retail butcher shop with custom processing recently opened in Muhlenberg County. Farmstead Butcher Block will hold its Grand Opening on Friday, July 29th, 2022. It's safe to say that I could NEVER be a vegetarian. For one thing, I only like potatoes, corn, and tomatoes. So, it...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Robertson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) confirmed there was a house fire on Cross Plains Road believed to be due to storms Tuesday. The director with Robertson County EMA Chance Holmes said you can see where the lightning strike ran inside the house and...
The Todd County Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council has created an online survey for parents and other community members to give input as they begin the process of hiring a new principal at the school. It’s active until 1 p.m. Monday and a link can be found here....
Todd County residents needing to renew their driver’s license or to obtain a REAL ID won’t have to leave Elkton to get it done if they can wait for a pop-up event on Thursday, August 4. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says it’ll be at the Todd County Courthouse on...
Christian County High graduate Pickle Winkler was on the national stage Sunday night as one of 40 players in the Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game in Kokomo, Indiana. Winkler was one of 40 future Division-1 players from the Class of 2022 selected for the contest that was shown on ESPNU. The...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire expected to work his last day as sheriff on Friday, July 29. But, in a letter to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office staff and taxpayers sent Monday, McGuire says he now plans to stay on as sheriff until a least Aug. 31.
A truck driver was injured in an accident Sunday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 55-year old Ejub Cavka of Bowling Green had been southbound near the 11 mile-marker when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch. Cavka...
The Helping Hands Organization will coordinate with Feeding Kentucky to provide produce to those in need Wednesday morning. Helping Hands Chairman K.G. Ariagno says the truck will be filled with needed food for people in the community. Ariagno says the truck is scheduled to arrive mid-morning. She adds the produce...
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Bradley Turner was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a ditch causing the car to overturn coming to a rest on its top.
For more than 30 years, Trigg County’s Sharon Butts has been well established in the ongoings of local and regional economic development. Those years of service were recently recognized at a high level, when the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council associate director returned to her desk — only to find an ornate press release and etched hardware noting she’d been named to Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government.
Farmers need to take a close look at this year’s corn crop to determine the impact of the extended hot weather and dry conditions on the crop. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futrell says it is important for corn farmers to take a close look at some of the ears of corn in their fields.
A report into our newsroom indicates a pursuit along State Line Road in Calloway County has brought a large police presence into the area. According to reports, shots were fired and a suspect allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area in the Coleman Branch Road area, following an attempted traffic stop. Deputies from Marshall County and Kentucky State Police troopers are assisting with the search.
